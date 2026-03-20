Forget the Scandinavian sleep hack – the Dutch method is the latest sleep trend going viral

Despite being practiced for years in countries like Sweden, Denmark and Norway, the Scandinavian sleep hack became popular around the world in 2022 when it went viral on TikTok. The act of using two separate duvets rather than sharing a main one was revolutionary, and it prevented many couples from getting a sleep divorce.

But now, it’s time for the Scandinavian sleep hack to step aside as the latest viral sleep trend is the Dutch method. Inspired by the Netherlands where many homeowners leave their windows uncovered, the Dutch method recommends sleeping with your blinds or curtains open – yes, really.

The idea behind the Dutch method is to get immediate exposure to natural light as soon as you can. Sunlight and light in general plays a huge role in your circadian rhythm which is your body’s internal clock that regulates energy, mood, body temperature, digestion and sleep.

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Getting an increased amount of light, especially early in the day, can have a positive impact on your health and wellbeing, and can help you sleep better at night. This is because for the majority of people, light is a clear indication that it’s time to be awake and alert, and as the light fades throughout the day, this is another sign that it’s time to rest.

(Image credit: Bruce Mars / Unsplash)

Despite the benefits, the Dutch method might seem off-putting and unsafe to some, particularly if you sleep on the ground floor. But you don’t have to sleep with your curtains open all night – instead, open your curtains or blinds when you wake up to get that first hit of light exposure.

If you’re not a fan of jumping up and out of bed first thing in the morning, a simple way to try the Dutch method is to upgrade your bedroom with smart blinds which you can control remotely. Using your phone or remote control, you can pre-set your blinds to open an hour before you need to wake up so you get that first hit of sunlight immediately.

Another way to introduce more light into your morning is by using a wake up light . Wake up lights simulate the rising of the sun and gradually brighten before your normal alarm time so you wake up with the sunlight. It’s a calming, natural way to wake up rather than using a loud, beeping alarm.