5 ways to rearrange your bedroom for better sleep, according to an expert

Today marks the third week of our themed Sleep Month here at T3, and for the next seven days we’re focusing on simple ways to improve your sleep. We’ve got plenty of advice coming up this week (including the 13 sleep hacks that actually work that we shared earlier today), but this time I wanted to look at how your bedroom layout and design can make a difference too.

To get some expert insight, I spoke to the team at BoConcept, who shared a handful of practical bedroom design tips that can help create a more sleep-friendly space. From lighting choices to bed placement, here are five simple adjustments that could help improve your sleep.

1. Incorporate lighting in layers

Light plays a huge role in regulating your circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that tells your body when it’s time to sleep and wake up. Because of this, it’s important to think about layered lighting in the bedroom.

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Having multiple light sources – such as bedside lamps, wall lights and overhead lighting – allows you to gradually dim the room as bedtime approaches. Dimmable bulbs or the best smart lights are ideal for this, but even standard bulbs with a lower wattage can help keep lighting soft and relaxing.

2. Reduce clutter

A cluttered room can easily lead to a cluttered mind. When your bedroom is full of items or general mess, it can make the space feel stressful rather than restful.

Clearing surfaces and storing items out of sight can help create a calmer atmosphere. Beds with built-in storage are a great option for hiding away belongings, whilst baskets can help organise everyday essentials. It’s also a good idea to keep electronics out of the bedroom where possible, as the blue light they emit can interfere with sleep.

3. Use heavy curtains to minimise noise

External noise can be a major sleep disruptor, whether it’s traffic, neighbours or early morning activity outside. Even if it doesn’t fully wake you up, noise can cause lighter, less restorative sleep.

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One simple solution is to hang heavy, floor-length curtains, which can help reduce outside noise whilst also blocking light. If noise is still an issue after this, adding a white noise machine can help create a more consistent sound environment that makes it easier to drift off.

4. Incorporate relaxing scents

Scent is another powerful tool when it comes to relaxation and sleep. Whilst scent preferences are personal, many people find that lavender, eucalyptus, ylang-ylang, amber or cedarwood create a calming atmosphere in the bedroom.

Scented candles can add a cosy feel in the evening, but if you prefer something stronger, wax melts or essential oil diffusers can fill the room more effectively.

5. Place your bed in the right position

Even if you don’t actively follow feng shui, the basic principles behind bed placement are surprisingly practical. Ideally, your bed should be positioned so that you have a clear view of the room, but aren’t directly in line with the door.

The bed should act as the main focal point of the bedroom, usually centred against the main wall with space on either side for bedside tables. This layout tends to create a sense of balance and calm, helping the room feel more restful overall.