These 5 items in your bedroom are ruining your sleep – here’s how to fix it

Sleep hygiene is very important and a key area of that is setting up the right bedroom environment that’s conducive to your rest and relaxation. But there are five common items in your bedroom that could be ruining your sleep – here’s what they are and how to fix it.

According to a study conducted by Simba , the majority of UK adults are sabotaging their REM sleep , the stage of sleep which is crucial for processing memories and emotions and helping with brain development. The research looked at 2,000 UK adults and found that 86% of them admitted to at least one bad habit that disrupts REM sleep.

Simba found that the four most common ‘REM killer habits’ were everyday behaviours, like using your phone before bed and drinking caffeine after 3pm . So, to improve your REM sleep, Simba has identified five items in your bedroom that are killing your sleep and what you should replace them with to help your overall sleep habits.

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5 items in your bedroom that’s killing your sleep

1. Your phone

It probably comes as a shock to no one but your phone and any device that emits blue light should be kept out of your bed. Blue light is a type of high energy visible light which produces high amounts of energy.

Our eyes can’t effectively filter out blue light so it passes through the eye easily and suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals sleepiness. Instead of doom scrolling, put your screens down at least 30 minutes before bed, and do something calming to wind down like read a book.

2. Your bedroom temperature

To fall asleep, your body’s core temperature needs to naturally drop, so if you’re in a room that’s too warm, then you’ll find yourself lying awake for longer. A cooler room temperature and environment supports the natural cool down process. Ideally, your room should be between 16–18°C for you to get a good night’s sleep without overheating or feeling cold.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Simba) (Image credit: Simba)

3. Your partner – yes, really!

If you share a bed with your partner, they could actually be making your sleep worse, especially if they snore or move around a lot. When you sleep next to someone who tosses and turns regularly, this can cause ‘micro-awakenings’ which can interrupt cycles of REM sleep.

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Now, you can’t exactly kick your partner out of bed – although many couples have considered a sleep divorce to help them sleep better. Alternatively, consider getting your own sleep accessories like separate duvets so you’re not as disrupted by them rolling over.

4. Caffeine

Caffeine makes it increasingly difficult for your body to fall asleep as it can disturb your sleep up to six hours after consuming it. So, if you’re having a risky 4pm coffee, you might want to reconsider as it can interfere with your REM sleep. Instead of coffee, switch to water or light caffeinated beverages – and don’t be like my grandma and take a cappuccino to bed with you!

5. Alcohol

Similar to caffeine, alcohol before bed decreases your REM sleep and the natural progression of sleep stages. As a stimulant, alcohol keeps you awake and alert when you should be resting. Instead, keep hydrated with water.