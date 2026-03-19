When should you switch to a lighter duvet? I worked it out so you don’t have to

The first day of spring is coming up on the 20th March, and the lighter season is so close, I can almost taste it. Spring brings lighter mornings and evenings, and warmer weather throughout the day and night, meaning it’s time to rethink your current sleep set-up.

During winter, thick duvets , warmer bedding and multiple blankets become the norm due to the colder temperatures and rising heating costs. For spring, you’ll want something a bit lighter, but as this season tends to fluctuate between still being chilly or unseasonably warm, you'll want to make sure you’re switching your bedding at the right time.

So, when should you switch to a lighter duvet? As a sleep expert who’s been covering this topic on T3 for years, I’ve worked it out so you don’t have to. Judging by previous year’s weather statistics, the temperature starts to increase from April, so if I were you, I’d switch to a lighter duvet in the second week of April.

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Having said that, if you get to the beginning of April and still feel cold, continue to enjoy your warmer bedding, and make the switch when you start to feel hot at night. Alternatively, switch your duvet when April starts and keep a few blankets handy if the temperature drops at night.

Ideally, you should be switching to a lighter spring / summer duvet when the temperature is consistently around 15°C during the night.

(Image credit: Luiz Felipe on Unsplash)

But if you want my advice, I’d recommend buying an all season, customisable duvet instead. Let’s face it, not everyone wants to buy multiple duvets, especially if you don’t have much storage space, so instead, pick a customisable duvet that can be used throughout all seasons.

A customisable duvet is one that has buttons or zippers that allow you to add or remove tog from your duvet – for more details on tog rating, check out our duvet size guide . For example, when it’s cold, you can add an extra layer to your duvet to make it thicker, and during the hot months, you can remove tog to make it thinner and lighter.

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I have a customisable duvet and have used it throughout all four seasons, and have never felt more comfortable. I’m awful at regulating my temperature but my all seasons, customisable duvet solves that problem for me – so here’s three all seasons duvets I’d recommend you looking into.