When should you switch to a lighter duvet? I worked it out so you don’t have to
I’m a sleep expert, and this is the exact time you should switch to your spring duvet
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The first day of spring is coming up on the 20th March, and the lighter season is so close, I can almost taste it. Spring brings lighter mornings and evenings, and warmer weather throughout the day and night, meaning it’s time to rethink your current sleep set-up.
During winter, thick duvets, warmer bedding and multiple blankets become the norm due to the colder temperatures and rising heating costs. For spring, you’ll want something a bit lighter, but as this season tends to fluctuate between still being chilly or unseasonably warm, you'll want to make sure you’re switching your bedding at the right time.
So, when should you switch to a lighter duvet? As a sleep expert who’s been covering this topic on T3 for years, I’ve worked it out so you don’t have to. Judging by previous year’s weather statistics, the temperature starts to increase from April, so if I were you, I’d switch to a lighter duvet in the second week of April.Article continues below
Having said that, if you get to the beginning of April and still feel cold, continue to enjoy your warmer bedding, and make the switch when you start to feel hot at night. Alternatively, switch your duvet when April starts and keep a few blankets handy if the temperature drops at night.
Ideally, you should be switching to a lighter spring / summer duvet when the temperature is consistently around 15°C during the night.
But if you want my advice, I’d recommend buying an all season, customisable duvet instead. Let’s face it, not everyone wants to buy multiple duvets, especially if you don’t have much storage space, so instead, pick a customisable duvet that can be used throughout all seasons.
A customisable duvet is one that has buttons or zippers that allow you to add or remove tog from your duvet – for more details on tog rating, check out our duvet size guide. For example, when it’s cold, you can add an extra layer to your duvet to make it thicker, and during the hot months, you can remove tog to make it thinner and lighter.
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I have a customisable duvet and have used it throughout all four seasons, and have never felt more comfortable. I’m awful at regulating my temperature but my all seasons, customisable duvet solves that problem for me – so here’s three all seasons duvets I’d recommend you looking into.
T3's Top Three All-season Duvets
The Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is the duvet I have as part of my sleep set-up. The tog rating is easily adjustable, thanks to its bright yellow zips and popper buttons, and is able to be customised on each side, so you can still share your duvet with your partner but sleep at different tog ratings so you’re both comfortable.
Available in multiple sizes and tog options, the Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet can suit any and all temperature preferences. It has small connector buttons that can add or remove layers, and the warmer togs are cuddling without being too heavy.
While the Emma Cloud Duvet isn’t technically adjustable, it’s a great duvet for spring and autumn, a.k.a the months where the weather is transitioning and you can’t tell how cold or hot you should be! This well-designed duvet is lightweight and breathable, so it’s a good middleman for mid-range temperatures.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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