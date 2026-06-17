Honor's new phone to have brightest screen ever at 10,000 nits – but does that matter?

Quick Summary The Honor X80 Pro Max will have a 10,000 nit screen. However, the high brightness mode will be a more typical 2,000 nits, leaving the remainder of the impressive brightness specs as marketing.

Honor's forthcoming X80 Pro Max phone will have a screen brightness rated to 10,000 nits the company has confirmed, alongside messaging that suggests it will offer a "high-brightness sunlight screen" (translated).

Screen brightness has become the new metric that manufacturers measure themselves against, with recent launches turning the dial on peak brightness. That's seen phones like the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion boasting 5,200 nits.

In the case of the Honor X80 Pro Max, the 10,000 nits display will represent a 67% increase in brightness over the X70 Pro Max at 6,000 nits. It sounds great, but what does it actually mean?