Margaret Qualley's new romance for Prime Video looks steamy and heartfelt – and it's streaming very soon

There's nothing like attaching a big star to your movie to get people interested, and it's fair to say that Margaret Qualley's profile seems to have trended relentlessly upwards in recent years. She's a really fun performer whose nepo-baby status is obscured by her last name (she's Andie MacDowell's daughter!) – and now she's fronting a pretty excellent-looking romance movie for Prime Video.

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Love of Your Life just got a proper trailer this week, ahead of a theatrical release on 7 October, and a streaming one on 14 October. That makes it just a few weeks away, so this is the perfect time to get up to speed with the movie. It stars Qualley as Maya, a young woman who travels to Europe in an attempt to clear her mind off the biggest heartbreak she's ever experienced.

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

She's reeling after what looks like the partnership that she thought would last her whole life fell apart quicker than she ever assumed it could. Her Europe trip is a way to clean the slate, but she can't stop thinking about what she's lost – even when she meets a new man (Aaron Pierre as Felix), and starts to fall for him.

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As many of us know from personal experience, it's easy to get obsessed with the risk of failure when embarking on a new relationship, and it seems like Maya's going to take some convincing if she's going to feel ready to take the plunge again. All the while, she'll seemingly be visiting some drop-dead gorgeous locations, from stunning beaches to sunlit streets.

This being a romance movie, it's not all that hard to guess how it'll end, and it's great in particular to see Aaron Pierre having such a big summer, given he's also starring in Lanterns. This is the first time I can remember getting to see him doing his native British accent, too, which is always nice.

That said, I've no doubt that Qualley will be the main draw for many people, and she's clearly going to be on-screen for basically every minute of the movie. It's a big departure from the last movie I saw her in (The Substance), but if she can nail a big romance part like this, then her star power will continue to grow.