3 unusual foods you should never cook in an air fryer, according to Philips

Despite what many people believe, the (not so) humble air fryer can’t actually cook everything – no matter how hard you try. Despite how quick, convenient and time-saving an air fryer is, sometimes using your hob or oven is more efficient, especially if you’re looking to cook these three foods.

I’ve covered foods you should never cook in your air fryer a few years ago in 2023. At the time, I received a surprising amount of angry emails telling me I was wrong. Looking back now that we’re in 2026 and air fryers have become more advanced, I have to agree that some of the foods in that list can in fact be cooked in an air fryer.

But now, experts at Philips a.k.a the original inventors of the air fryer are advising Brits to avoid using them to cook three common foods. According to Martin Senders, Philips’ in-house air fryer chef, “air fryers are incredibly versatile but they’re not suitable for absolutely everything.”

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Senders goes on to say that “foods that are very lightweight, produce a lot of grease, or melt quickly can cause problems inside the basket because they can disrupt the hot-air circulation, leading to uneven cooking, excess smoke or a messy clean-up." Here are the three foods you should never cook in your air fryer, according to Philips.

1. Popcorn

Popcorn is very easy to make, and can be made on your stovetop or in the microwave . But in an air fryer? Senders gives that a big no. The reason is air fryers “don't circulate heat in the same way as a popcorn machine. Many kernels won't pop at all, while others can burn. Loose kernels can also be blown around the appliance and become lodged near the heating element."

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

2. Poppadoms

As mentioned above, foods that are lightweight don’t fare too well inside an air fryer, which is mainly down to the powerful fan that can send them flying around the basket. This is the case with poppadoms which Senders explains "often curl up, cook unevenly or burn in patches before they've had a chance to crisp properly. For the best results, stick to the cooking method recommended on the packaging."

3. Sliced cheese

Finally, placing slices of cheese in your air fryer basket is asking for trouble, especially if you want a quick clean-up – see how to clean an air fryer for the best results. “As soon as the cheese melts, it drips through the gaps, burns onto the base and creates smoke and stubborn residue that's difficult to clean,” states Senders. “Cheese works much better when it's contained inside another recipe, such as a toastie or burger."