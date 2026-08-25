Aldi’s student kitchen range hits stores with prices starting at £6.99 – these are the appliances worth buying

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched its new Student Kitchen Essentials range in its middle aisle. The collection features air fryers, rice cookers, blenders and more, with prices starting at just £6.99.

August is slowly but surely coming to an end, and for many, that means returning to school or university. For students, the word ‘budget’ is about to become a staple word in your vocabulary, and if it’s budget appliances you’re after for your university kitchen, Aldi has you covered.

Aldi has recently launched its Student Kitchen Essentials range, featuring must-have appliances and food preparation gadgets at an extremely affordable price. The collection caters to most food tasks, including cooking, chopping, blending and more, so you can deck out your university kitchen on a budget.

Below, I’ve listed the top appliances from the Aldi Student Kitchen Essentials range that are worth buying. But I wanted to highlight a couple of standout gadgets from the collection which I wish I would have had when I went to university 10+ years ago.

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First, the Ambiano Mini Air Fryer has a 1.9-litre capacity for quick and simple solo meals. It has a digital LED panel which is easy to use and has adjustable temperature controls, including a 60 minute timer. At just £19.99, it’s the cheapest air fryer you’ll find on the market, and it’ll be your favourite companion for quick lunches and dinners.

Another handy appliance is the Ambiano Rice Cooker. Due to its cheap price, rice is a students’ best friend, and this Rice Cooker is simple to use, and makes perfectly fluffy rice each time. It has a removable inner pot, a tempered glass lid and it comes with a measuring cup and spatula. Available in three colours, the Ambiano Rice Cooker is just £9.99.

For more back to school advice, check out these 21 university dorm essentials .