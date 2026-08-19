Aldi's new mini air fryer arrives in stores tomorrow for less than £20

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi is launching a new 1.9-litre Mini Air Fryer for just £19.99, and it arrives in stores tomorrow. Available in black or cream, it features a digital LED display, 60-minute timer, non-stick frying rack, and comes with a three-year warranty.

Aldi is launching its new Mini Air Fryer that's perfect for smaller kitchens. Its compact 1.9-litre capacity makes it ideal for snacks and side dishes, but it could also be a great fit for one or two-person households where even the best air fryer can feel like overkill if it's simply too big.

The Mini Air Fryer has arrived as part of Aldi's latest Specialbuys, arriving in stores on Thursday 20th August alongside a selection of other affordable kitchen appliances. These include kettles and toasters for £11.99, as well as a Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £39.99.

The air fryer itself is priced at just £19.99 and comes with a three-year warranty. There are two colours to choose from – black or cream – and I have a feeling the latter could prove particularly popular.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

There's a digital LED display and 60-minute timer, making it easy to keep an eye on your food, alongside adjustable temperature controls. You also get a detachable non-stick frying rack, which should make serving food and cleaning up afterwards easier.

It also has a simple single-basket layout, with the controls positioned neatly on top rather than across the front, and the LED panel displays your cooking time and temperature.