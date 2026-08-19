Aldi's new mini air fryer arrives in stores tomorrow for less than £20
It's available in black or cream
QUICK SUMMARY
Aldi is launching a new 1.9-litre Mini Air Fryer for just £19.99, and it arrives in stores tomorrow.
Available in black or cream, it features a digital LED display, 60-minute timer, non-stick frying rack, and comes with a three-year warranty.
Aldi is launching its new Mini Air Fryer that's perfect for smaller kitchens. Its compact 1.9-litre capacity makes it ideal for snacks and side dishes, but it could also be a great fit for one or two-person households where even the best air fryer can feel like overkill if it's simply too big.
The Mini Air Fryer has arrived as part of Aldi's latest Specialbuys, arriving in stores on Thursday 20th August alongside a selection of other affordable kitchen appliances. These include kettles and toasters for £11.99, as well as a Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £39.99.
The air fryer itself is priced at just £19.99 and comes with a three-year warranty. There are two colours to choose from – black or cream – and I have a feeling the latter could prove particularly popular.
There's a digital LED display and 60-minute timer, making it easy to keep an eye on your food, alongside adjustable temperature controls. You also get a detachable non-stick frying rack, which should make serving food and cleaning up afterwards easier.
It also has a simple single-basket layout, with the controls positioned neatly on top rather than across the front, and the LED panel displays your cooking time and temperature.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.