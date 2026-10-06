Get 15% off my favourite affordable mini PC, as Geekom prices plummet across the board in the Prime Deals
Multiple Geekom mini PCs are available with big discounts in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
Mini PCs are really having their time in the sun and Geekom is leading the charge. The PC manufacturer has a huge lineup of options at a wide range of budgets, and they all represent great value for money.
That's even more true during big sales periods, such as Amazon's current Prime Big Deal Days. There are amazing discounts on Geekom mini PCs in both the UK and US, including on one of my own favourite, affordable models – the Geekom A5 Pro.
Save 15% on the Geekom A5 Pro, which comes in a super small form factor but is crazily powerful for its size. You also get Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
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I used a Geekom A5 to build my ultimate retro gaming console last year, but have recently replaced it with the A5 Pro. There's not much difference between them, but you do get a slight processor bump and more storage. The case has a different hue too (it's rose fold on the A5).
Those in the US can also opt for a 2027 version of the Geekom A5 with a similar discount.
The latest version of the Geekom A5 sports the Ryzen 7 7730U processor. If you need more storage, a 512GB model is also available with a discount.
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If you're looking for something more powerful though, I have also been testing the Geekom A9 Max in recent times. This is the company's flagship consumer mini PC and it runs on the super meaty AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD – no mean feat during a components crisis.
I can thoroughly recommend the A9 Max if you want something for content creation, video processing and decent gaming performance in a super small form factor. I've even been using it as a Steam Machine alternative.
Geekom is offering 15% on both sides of the pond.
Save more than £200 on this flagship mini PC that will give higher-end Mac mini models a run for their money. It comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and is a very capable desktop machine in all applications.
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Also available in the US, this Geekom A9 Max deal will save you more than $200. You get the same flagship specs and Windows 11 Pro build in this top-notch mini PC.
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There are plenty of other Geekom mini PC deals on both Amazon UK and Amazon US, including across the brand's Intel-based products.
One other offer I particularly recommend though is exclusive to those in the States. I gave the Geekom Geekbook X16 Pro the full five-stars in my review and the superlight laptop is also available with 15% off.
One of the lightest 16-inch laptops ever made, the Geekom X16 Pro doesn't shirk when it comes to the specs. It features the powerful Intel Core 9 185H processor and 16GB of RAM. There's even up to 17 hours of battery life.
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Finally, if none of these deals tickle your fancy, Geekom has some great offers on its own site too, including the Geekom A5 Pro for US readers. You just need to enter the T3 code of T3A5PDFB at checkout.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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