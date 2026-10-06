Get 15% off my favourite affordable mini PC, as Geekom prices plummet across the board in the Prime Deals

Mini PCs are really having their time in the sun and Geekom is leading the charge. The PC manufacturer has a huge lineup of options at a wide range of budgets, and they all represent great value for money.

That's even more true during big sales periods, such as Amazon's current Prime Big Deal Days. There are amazing discounts on Geekom mini PCs in both the UK and US, including on one of my own favourite, affordable models – the Geekom A5 Pro.

I used a Geekom A5 to build my ultimate retro gaming console last year, but have recently replaced it with the A5 Pro. There's not much difference between them, but you do get a slight processor bump and more storage. The case has a different hue too (it's rose fold on the A5).

Those in the US can also opt for a 2027 version of the Geekom A5 with a similar discount.

If you're looking for something more powerful though, I have also been testing the Geekom A9 Max in recent times. This is the company's flagship consumer mini PC and it runs on the super meaty AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD – no mean feat during a components crisis.

I can thoroughly recommend the A9 Max if you want something for content creation, video processing and decent gaming performance in a super small form factor. I've even been using it as a Steam Machine alternative.

Geekom is offering 15% on both sides of the pond.

There are plenty of other Geekom mini PC deals on both Amazon UK and Amazon US, including across the brand's Intel-based products.

One other offer I particularly recommend though is exclusive to those in the States. I gave the Geekom Geekbook X16 Pro the full five-stars in my review and the superlight laptop is also available with 15% off.

Finally, if none of these deals tickle your fancy, Geekom has some great offers on its own site too, including the Geekom A5 Pro for US readers. You just need to enter the T3 code of T3A5PDFB at checkout.