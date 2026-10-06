Garmin's battery-bruiser Enduro 4 is here with faster maps and smarter training tools for serious adventurers
Garmin's ultra-endurance smartwatch gets faster maps, twice the storage and smarter training tools
Garmin has launched the Enduro 4, and although its latest ultra-endurance smartwatch looks remarkably similar to its predecessor, it offers some substantial upgrades.
The new model gets 50% more RAM, twice the storage, and an upgraded mapping engine that the brand says delivers 30% faster map panning.
The Garmin watch also gets new training features aimed at trail runners and endurance athletes.
Faster maps (and more room for them)
In addition to the extra RAM, Garmin says the Enduro 4's updated map engine delivers a smoother, more intuitive experience when using its built-in routable maps.
The new perspective view provides more detail both up close and farther ahead to help runners and hikers anticipate what's coming next.
Storage has doubled from 32GB to 64GB, providing considerably more room for onboard maps, music and other data.
The Enduro 4 also introduces grade-adjusted pace-based workout targets to the series.
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Grade-adjusted rolling pace performs a similar trick in real time, and new stamina zones show how your remaining stamina is affecting an activity.
A stamina curve can also show how your endurance changes over time based on your fitness and training history.
There are more than 100 activity profiles, and Garmin has expanded support for a couple of increasingly popular activities.
Indoor rowing now includes additional metrics, including VO2 max and power curve, and rucking lets you change your recorded pack weight during an activity and set targets such as calories burned.
If it ain't broke...
The Enduro 4 looks very similar to its predecessor and uses a 51mm case with a titanium bezel, a fibre-reinforced polymer body, and a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens.
There's also the familiar integrated LED flashlight with white and red modes, plus 10 ATM water resistance.
The ComfortFit Fabric Band is designed to wick moisture during extended wear and now incorporates Garmin's QuickFit system, with the complete watch weighing just 66g.
Interestingly, Garmin hasn't increased the already bonkers headline battery figures.
The Enduro 4 still offers up to 90 days of smartwatch use with solar charging or as much as 320 hours of activity tracking in its extended battery mode under Garmin's specified solar conditions.
The Garmin Enduro 4 is available now for £800 / €900 / $900 / AU$1,449 at Garmin UK, Garmin EU, Garmin US and Garmin AU.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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