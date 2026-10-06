Breitling gives its Navitimer an 18K yellow gold upgrade – and it’s the perfect winter watch

QUICK SUMMARY Breitling has launched two Navitimer and Superocean Heritage watches, ahead of the festive gifting season. Measuring 36mm, both watches feature 18k yellow gold, stainless steel and mother-of-pearl.

Breitling has just launched two new versions of its Navitimer and Superocean Heritage watches , and its colour and material combinations make them the perfect gifts for the festive season – if it’s not too early to talk about Christmas yet!

The new Breitling launches include the Navitimer Automatic 36 and the Superocean Heritage Automatic 36. Both timepieces measure 36mm, and are crafted from 18k yellow gold and stainless steel. With white accents on the dial, the contrast of the cool steel and warm gold gives the watches a winter-themed look that feels very luxurious.

Starting with the Breitling Navitimer Automatic 36 , its 36mm case is crafted from stainless steel and 18k yellow gold. The gold bidirectional bezel has a scallop-like pattern that frames the mother-of-pearl dial, and flows nicely into the two-tone steel and gold bracelet.

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The dial of the Breitling Navitimer Automatic 36 features a time-only display which keeps the watch very clean. However, it’s far from simple as the hour markers are represented by diamonds. A black minute track loops around the dial, and the hour and minute hands are crafted from Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The Breitling Navitimer Automatic 36 is powered by the Breitling Calibre 17 automatic chronometer movement. It’s COSC-certified, and gives the watch a 38 hour power reserve. While the two-tone bracelet is the real star of the show, the Breitling Navitimer Automatic 36 also comes with a brown alligator leather strap option.

The second launch is the Breitling SuperOcean Heritage Automatic 36 . The main white accents are on the dial, and the white ceramic bezel insert which features 18k yellow gold hour markers and a scalloped edge. A 18k yellow gold crown sits on the right side of the case.

(Image credit: Breitling)

More gold is on the white dial of the Breitling SuperOcean Heritage Automatic 36, including the hands and indexes which have Super-LumiNova. A date window sits at six o’clock and the minutes hand features an oversized arrow.

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Powered by the Breitling Calibre 10 movement, the Breitling SuperOcean Heritage Automatic 36 has a 42 hour power reserve. The watch is finished with a stainless steel mesh bracelet or a white rubber strap.