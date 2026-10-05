Cuisinart’s new air fryer wants to replace your oven, toaster and pizza oven – and it has double doors!

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched the Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven to the US market. The Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven has seven cooking modes, and a generous 17-litre capacity which can fit a 12-inch pizza.

Cuisinart has launched its latest air fryer , and it wants to replace the majority of your go-to kitchen appliances. The new Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven has seven cooking functions to choose from, and it has a stylish double door design that makes it easier to open and check on your food’s progress.

Thanks to the rise of air fryers and multi-cookers, more and more households are using these appliances and avoiding their ovens altogether. Case in point – Cuisinart’s new air fryer is designed to give “home cooks more reasons to skip cooking in a full-size oven.”

While it might not be the same size or weight as a regular oven, the Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven looks quite similar to one. It has a stainless steel exterior, and a huge 0.6 cubic feet interior which roughly translates to 17 litres of capacity. It’s so big in fact, that it can fit a large amount of food inside, including a 12-inch pizza or a 4.5lb chicken.

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One of my favourite air fryer features is a viewing window, and the Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven has two of them. It has two French doors at the front, complete with glass windows, so you can look in on your food’s progress without disrupting its cooking.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

To open the air fryer, the Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven uses DualSync one-hand operation which opens both doors at the same time. When opened, the SoftHold doors stay in place so you can safely add or remove your food.

The Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven has seven cooking functions to choose from – air fry, bake, roast, broil, toast, pizza and keep warm. It can effectively replace your air fryer, oven, toaster and even pizza oven if you’re lacking kitchen space.

As an air fryer, the Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven uses a basket and a top-mounted fan and heater to circulate hot air around your food for crispier results. Its HeatSeal technology also locks in the heat to ensure food is cooked evenly and consistently.

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(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven is available to buy for $199.95 at Cuisinart and select retailers, like Amazon . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK, but I’m not sure it will be.

The toaster oven-style of the Cuisinart Artisan French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven is much more common in the US than the UK, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it doesn’t arrive on this side of the pond. I hope it does, though, as I love the look of the double doors.