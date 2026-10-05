Amazon Prime Deals 2026 LIVE – October deal event starts tomorrow, but the deals are already here

Amazon's October sale marks the start of deal season here at T3. It might still be nearly two months till Black Friday, but as the days get shorter and colder, thoughts of the holiday season start, and luckily, so do the deals.

Whether you're looking to get an early start on your gifting or treating yourself to something nice to mark the end of summer, you could argue that the Amazon sale comes at just the right time.

This two-day event is exclusively for Prime members, so you need to join to take advantage of the deals. However, we're already seeing some great deals that more than justify the subscription – if the free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music, games, photo storage and Deliveroo Plus don't already.

To help you on your way, we've scoured the lists for you and found the items that we recommend you buy, at discounts that make them even more appealing. This page will be updated over the next few days, as we find more deals, and others run out, so keep it bookmarked.

Don't forget, the sale finishes at 11:59 pm on Wednesday 7 October, so you need to have checked out your basket before then, or you won't get the savings.