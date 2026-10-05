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Amazon Prime Deals 2026 LIVE – October deal event starts tomorrow, but the deals are already here
Prime Big Deal Days is here again, bringing more Amazon deals in October
Amazon's October sale marks the start of deal season here at T3. It might still be nearly two months till Black Friday, but as the days get shorter and colder, thoughts of the holiday season start, and luckily, so do the deals.
Whether you're looking to get an early start on your gifting or treating yourself to something nice to mark the end of summer, you could argue that the Amazon sale comes at just the right time.
This two-day event is exclusively for Prime members, so you need to join to take advantage of the deals. However, we're already seeing some great deals that more than justify the subscription – if the free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music, games, photo storage and Deliveroo Plus don't already.
To help you on your way, we've scoured the lists for you and found the items that we recommend you buy, at discounts that make them even more appealing. This page will be updated over the next few days, as we find more deals, and others run out, so keep it bookmarked.
Don't forget, the sale finishes at 11:59 pm on Wednesday 7 October, so you need to have checked out your basket before then, or you won't get the savings.
- Browse all Prime Big Deal Day deals at Amazon.co.uk
- In the US? These are the Prime Day deals at Amazon.com
Best deals right now
- 📖 Amazon Kindle 16 GB (2024 model) 37% off, now £94.99
- ✏️ Remarkable 2:
was £429now £339.99
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8: 17% off, now £650
- 🚀 LEGO Star Wars Logo:
was £59.99now £42.19 at Amazon
- 🚀 LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing:
was £59.99now £49.99 at Amazon
- 📺 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: 56% off, now £34.99
- 👩🏻🍳 Philips: Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series, now 29% off
- 📷 Blink Outdoor 4 camera, 62% off, now £24.99
- 📺 Amazon Ember 55" 4-Series: 44% off, now £309.99
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75" Mini-LED Series: 38% off, now £999.99
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer:
was £229.99now £161.45
- 💍 Oura Smart Ring 4: 34% off, now £199
- 📱 Apple iPhone Air 256GB: 27% off, now £799
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 33% off, now £266
- 🔑 Nuki Smart Lock Ultra: 26% off now £229
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 console 15% off, now £354.99
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True home cinema for a whole lot less
One of the biggest names in projectors these days is having a massive sale on its higher-end devices, and that means you can save more than £600 on building your own pro-standard home cinema setup.
The XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K projector can supply a picture of up to 300-inches diagonally, supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as IMAX Enhanced, and has a 240Hz refresh rate. It also runs on Google TV, so has all the streaming services and 100s of Android games available without needing a separate source.
Usually priced at £2,599, you can get it in an early Prime Deal for just £1,938 – a very healthy 25% off.
It's-a me, Luigi!
There are always some amazing deals on Lego during Amazon's big sales periods and Prime Big Deal Days will be no exception. Indeed, you can even get an early deal on the recently released Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 set.
Not only has it been reduced to £127.99 from £159.99 for a "limited period", you can actually get a further £10 off thanks to an on-screen voucher. Just tick the "voucher price" button that appears on the listing and the set can be yours for just £117.99 – a mighty £42 off the usual price.
All-new Fire TV Stick 4K is already more than 50% off
Even though it has literally just hit the store, the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with the new Fire Stick Remote has an incredible 53% off the launch price.
That means you can get it for just £32.99 instead of the usual price of £69.99. The offer is only available for a "limited period" though, so make sure you nab it quick.
Note, the other Fire TV Sticks – 4K Select and 4K Plus – are also on offer right now, but they will soon be discontinued and replaced by the all-new model.
Relive the glory days of the Wii
The Nex Playground has created a lot of buzz since its launch and it's now available with an early Prime Big Deal Days offer of 20% off. That means you can get the motion games console with almost £55 off right now.
It comes in a small cube form – measuring just 3-inches on each side – and sits in front of your TV. You and your family can then take part in games with up to four players, using just your body and arms as the controller. It's great for kids of all sizes.
Light up that dark road with this deal
The OLIGHT Marauder Mini is a seriously powerful torch, delivering 7,000 lumens of light and spanning up to 600m. Despite that, this IPX8 waterproof device is small enough to fit in your pocket. Right now there's 40% off the list price, taking this down to £119.99 – that's a big saving on a small but powerful torch.
This Ember deal is on fire – up to 48% off
If you're looking for a cheap telly for a spare room, office, or kitchen, this deal is for you. The 2-series is the basic 720p HD model, but with 48% off, the price is just £129.99 for the 32-inch model.
If you want something a bit more premium, you can also get the 4-series 4K models from £229.99 – that's 47% off the list price.
Switch 2 drops 15%
The nights are getting darker, so what better time to upgrade your home entertainment – specifically, your gaming. The Nintendo Switch 2 is the perfect family machine (and it has some great games for adults too). Ahead of the Amazon sale, there's 15% off the Switch 2, taking the price down to just £354.99
I'm in Oura of this deal
Oura is kicking things off here with a 43% saving on the Oura Ring 4, putting the price at just £199 for this fabulous ring. While there is a newer version (the Oura 5) that is lighter and has better battery life, the Oura Ring 4 is a great option, especially at this price.
Prime Big Deal Day starts at midight
The big Amazon sale official starts at midnight tonight but there are already deals to be had. Many Amazon devices have been on sale for the last week, while other products are starting to discount their items early too.
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