9 men’s watches under £300 from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – featuring Citizen, Tissot, G-Shock and more

If you’re looking for a new watch , I’ve just hunted down the best nine men’s watches deals that you can buy right now – and they’re all under £300.

This week is the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale which is a cheeky way to get ahead of your gift shopping before the madness of Black Friday and Christmas sales. But I have to be honest with you – you likely won’t find huge savings on watches at Amazon, unless you know where to look, that is.

Shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

To help you snag a bargain on a new timepiece, I’ve had a look through Amazon’s Prime Day sale, and other watch sales from Beaverbrooks and Chisholm Hunter to find you the cheapest offers around.

All the watches below have been discounted to under £300, and you can find some great timepieces from Citizen, Tissot, G-Shock, Timex, CASIO and more.

Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Watch: was £194.95 now £158.49 at Amazon The Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Watch is now under £160 at Amazon. It has a classic blue dial, 41mm stainless steel case and integrated bracelet, and a date window at three o’clock. With Eco-Drive, the watch converts natural and artificial light into energy to stay recharged at all times. Read more Read less ▼

Tissot PR100 39mm Titanium Men’s Watch: was £375 now £265 at Beaverbrooks Save £110 on the Tissot PR100 39mm Titanium Men’s Watch in Beaverbrooks’ sale. Powered by a quartz movement, the watch is made from titanium and has a matte black dial, complete with hour markers and a date window. Read more Read less ▼

G-Shock Bamford GM-5600 Men’s Watch: was £279 now £197 at Beaverbrooks Get 29% off the G-Shock Bamford GM-5600 Men’s Watch at Beaverbrooks. This shock-resistant, durable watch is made from bio-based resin on the band and plated black ion on the bezel. It’s water resistant to 200 metres, and is exactly the companion you need for outdoor adventures. Read more Read less ▼

BOSS Admiral Athleisure Men’s Watch: was £329 now £150 at Chisholm Hunter I had no idea that BOSS made watches, but now I want the BOSS Admiral Athleisure Men’s Watch. Now 54% off, the BOSS Admiral Athleisure Men’s Watch has a unidirectional bezel, three chronograph counters, and a date window. It comes in a bold, bright green colour on the dial which is complimented by stainless steel. Read more Read less ▼

Rotary Lumen 40mm Automatic Men’s Watch: was £299 now £179 at Beaverbrooks The Rotary Lumen 40mm Automatic Men’s Watch is 40% off at Beaverbrooks. Another green dial, the Rotary Lumen 40mm Automatic Men’s Watch has a subtle white pattern atop the green to add more texture and depth. It’s powered by the automatic Miyota 8215 movement, which gives it a 42-hour power reserve. Read more Read less ▼

Timex Men’s M79 Automatic Watch: was £265 now £104.89 at Amazon The Timex Men’s M79 Automatic Watch is 60% off for Prime Big Deal Days. measuring 40mm, the stainless steel case and bracelet frame the blue dial, and blue-red bezel. Snoopy sits at six o’clock and a date/day display is at three. Read more Read less ▼

Bulova Modern 44mm Chronograph Men’s Watch: was £349 now £156 at Beaverbrooks Save £193 on the Bulova Modern 44mm Chronograph Men’s Watch in the Beaverbrooks sale. This oversized watch measures 44mm and has a grey stainless steel case with a black dial. It has three chronograph subdials, and a bold red seconds hand. Read more Read less ▼