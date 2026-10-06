15 viral gadgets you've seen all over social media – now discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale

If you've spent any amount of time on social media lately, you'll probably recognise at least a few of these gadgets. They're the kind of products that seem to appear in your feed repeatedly until, somehow, you're convinced you need one too.

That's where Prime Day has really pulled through this year. I've been going through Amazon's Big Deal Days offers and picked out 15 viral gadgets that are now a lot cheaper than before. So, if there's one that's been following you around your feed, now might finally be the time to give in.