15 viral gadgets you've seen all over social media – now discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale
It could be the perfect time to buy
If you've spent any amount of time on social media lately, you'll probably recognise at least a few of these gadgets. They're the kind of products that seem to appear in your feed repeatedly until, somehow, you're convinced you need one too.
That's where Prime Day has really pulled through this year. I've been going through Amazon's Big Deal Days offers and picked out 15 viral gadgets that are now a lot cheaper than before. So, if there's one that's been following you around your feed, now might finally be the time to give in.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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