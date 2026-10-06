Amazon Prime Big Deal Days USA 2026: 10 deals to buy today

Amazon Prime events happen throughout the year, though after the main Prime Day in June, the October event is the one to look out for. It's the precursor to the full Black Friday that every retailer gets involved in, but because of that, it's often surprising.

This two-day sale offers big discounts for a short time, so if you move fast, you can bag great deals. That's not to say everything is worth buying, though.

The challenge is finding those items that are actually deals, among the hoards of products that are merely discounted to earlier prices, or are simply old models now superseded by newer and better offerings.

For that reason, we've put together a simple list of just a few key products that we think are worth a look. So, if you are considering making a purchase, this is the place to start.

The sale runs from midnight on Tuesday, October 6, through 11:59 pm (PST) on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. Remember, you do need to be a Prime member to benefit from these discounts, and you must complete your purchase before the deal runs out – otherwise you could be paying full price.

Here are our choices for the best deals around right now.

Prime Day quick picks

TV deals

Tablets and laptops

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Amazon Devices

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When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

The next Prime Day is right now – well, Prime Big Deal Days, to be precise. The sale starts at midnight on Tuesday October 6, and finishes at 11:59 pm (PST) on Wednesday, October 7. That means you'll be able to get record-low prices across multiple departments, especially on Amazon devices.

The last Amazon Prime Day took place from June 23 to June 26 2026. There will be further Amazon sales for Black Friday.

When does Prime Day finish? Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59pm PST (02:59 am EST on 10/9) on Wednesday October 7, 2026.

How to get a free Prime account for Prime Day

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You might already know this (the clue's in the title), but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Prime Day sale.

However, not only do Amazon Prime members get to shop the Prime Day sale, but they also get early access to ALL Lightning Deals and extra offers on Prime benefits, like coupon offers, free Deliveroo Plus and plenty of other benefits. A Prime subscription is definitely something to consider, therefore.

If you're new to Prime, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial for all new members. If you're a student, there's even better news as Amazon offers a free six-month Amazon Prime trial on Prime Student and after that, it will only cost you £4.49 a month.

To shop the Prime Day sale, our advice would be to sign up for a Prime account a couple of weeks before the sales start so you can shop the sale for free - including any cheeky early offers.

You can cancel your account at any time if you're not happy with it and you'll have got the best deals from the Prime Day sale, free unlimited delivery and you won't have paid a penny for the membership fee. If you decide to keep your Prime account, see our guide on how to save money on Amazon Prime for money-saving hacks.

Sign up now for Amazon Prime and start shopping!

What were the best Prime Day deals last year?

Prime Day 2025 resulted in some great offers across multiple departments.

The best deals were on a range of tech, kitchen and beauty products. For example, the Samsung S90C TV was on sale with over 40% off, the Apple AirPods Max headphones were at their cheapest yet, and you could get a Philips Hue Starter Kit to begin your smart lighting journey for under £100.

Overall, Amazon devices had the biggest discounts, with Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Kindles and Fire tablets hitting record low prices. Alongside this, Ninja, Sage and Tefal kitchen appliances came with amazing offers, as did Xbox and PS5 controllers.

What brands had the best prices on Prime Day last year?

Plenty of different brands took part in the sales last year, with Sony and Bose being two of the most sought after. Speakers, earbuds and headphones were particularly popular.

Philips, Samsung and Shark all saw big price drops too, and makeup brands like Rimmel saw great sales.

Due to the cost of living crisis, we believe people use these sales to stock up on essentials for around the home - from washing-up liquid to coat hangers, teabags to cat food. Amazon delivers with incredibly low prices on these products, especially on its Vouchers page.

How much is Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 for a year when paid in advance. For students, the cost is £4.49 monthly and the annual subscription is £47.49.

So, if you want Prime to shop the Prime Day sale, we recommend signing up before the event and if you're new, you can shop with a free month's trial. You can then cancel Prime soon after and it won't cost you a penny more.

Will Prime Day be better than Black Friday?

Prime Day is heralded as Amazon's biggest sales event of the year. However, Amazon is also well known for its Black Friday sales. Last year, Amazon started its Black Friday sale early, weeks in advance of the official sales date. Many shoppers got to take advantage of early discounts and themed weeks that Amazon ran in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Having said that, there are a couple of key differences between Prime Day and Black Friday. The most obvious is that Black Friday isn't an Amazon-only sale. Retailers from around the world take part in the annual event and slash their prices during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Black Friday is also available for all shoppers and not just Prime members.

As Black Friday is the more famous shopping event, you might find cheaper prices. However, Amazon is a big component of the Black Friday sale and its Prime Day sales have some of the cheapest offers on the day. This isn't to say that Amazon won't have low prices on Black Friday but if you're a regular Amazon shopper or Prime user, you'll find the cheapest offers available during the Prime Day sale.

Best Amazon Prime Day Product Categories

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Amazon is among the best retailers to shop TV deals throughout the year, but especially on Prime Day. It stocks all major brands and offers big discounts on a range of sizes, from the small 42-inch to the massive 75-inch.

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Amazon Prime Day Tablet deals

Amazon is a top destination to look at for tablet deals, as it stocks a full range of iPads, Android devices and its own Fire Tablet. The Prime Day sale saw the 7, 8, 10, Kids and HD devices all have major price drops, so if you're in need of a new tablet, look to Amazon.

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Amazon Prime Day Laptop deals

Amazon has a wide selection of laptops on offer, many of which were discounted in the Prime Day sale. 2-in-1 laptops and Chromebooks saw the biggest price drops this year, including discounts on devices from Apple, Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo and Dell.

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Amazon Prime Day Amazon Device deals

In the last Prime Day sale, Amazon devices had the biggest discounts, with the Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire TV Sticks all hitting their lowest ever prices. Fire tablets, Kindles and Blink security cameras were also in the mix and regularly drop in price, so keep an eye out for this in the next sale.

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Amazon Prime Day Headphones deals

From over-ears to true wireless earbuds, Amazon's Prime Day sale was stocked full of headphone deals. Sony, Beats, Bose, Apple and JLab all had huge price drops, and there were a range of corded and cordless offers up for grabs, too.

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Prime Member benefits to use on Prime Day

When you sign up to Amazon Prime, you not only get access to Lightning Deals and the Prime Day sale. Prime members also get other benefits like Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, flexible delivery options, and shopping benefits like savings on prescriptions and groceries. So, if you want to save extra money in the Prime Day sale, here are the best Prime Member benefits you should definitely use this Prime Day.

Check your delivery options

While the main benefit of Prime is flexible deliveries, one delivery option that can help you save money is free no-rush shipping. If you’re not in a hurry for your items or you’re looking to save money, select the no-rush option at checkout and your order will be delivered within 3-5 days. It’s still free and to thank you for your patience, Amazon gives you an automatic discount on your next order.

Use Amazon Vouchers

Every day, new vouchers are added to the Amazon Voucher page which you can collect and use at the checkout for extra money off your orders. Head to the Amazon Voucher page, find the voucher you want to us – for example, a coupon for 30% off wireless earbuds – and click ‘Collect Voucher’. This will take you to a page with details on how to claim and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Try Before You Buy

Amazon Try Before You Buy is where Prime members can pick up to 6 eligible clothing items from the Prime Wardrobe and try them for free. You’ll have a week to try on the clothes or shoes to make sure they fit, and after the 7-day try-on period, you pay for what you want to keep and send back the stuff you don’t.

Subscribe & Save

If you buy repeat purchases on Amazon every week or month, use Subscribe & Save. This accumulates all your frequent purchases together like toiletries, cleaning products and beauty essentials, which makes checking out easier and offers up to 15% off the original price when you schedule repeat deliveries.

What kind of sales has Amazon run in the past?

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Looking at last year's Amazon sales is a good indication of what to expect the next time they come around, including Prime Day, Black Friday and Prime Day 2 (Prime Big Deal Days). Amazon constantly has deals available site-wide on a range of products in its 'Today's Deals' section.

At T3, we like to consider ourselves experts on big sales events so by looking at the patterns from Amazon's 2025 sales, we've come up with a few predictions for what we expect to see in 2026.

Like most retailers, Amazon sticks to seasonal holidays, so during spring it offers a wide range of products, including laptops, air fryers, headphones and lawnmowers. As Prime Day traditionally happens in July, there are deals on absolutely everything, but especially on Amazon devices, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners and premium beauty.

Amazon also typically runs themed weeks throughout the year, and specifically in the run-up to its Black Friday event. In the past, there have been Gardening Week and Fragrance Week events. All of this gives us a strong indication that these deals could make a comeback during 2026.