The best perfume & aftershave deals from the Amazon Fragrance Week sale

It’s National Fragrance Week! The Fragrance Foundation UK set up National Fragrance Week to celebrate the excellence of the perfume industry. To celebrate National Fragrance Week, many brands and retailers are running top deals and discounts on popular perfumes and aftershaves.

Amazon is running its own National Fragrance Week sale, with huge deals across both men and women fragrances, including discounts on Hugo Boss, David Beckham, Elizabeth Arden, Vera Wang and more.

Shop the Amazon Fragrance Week sale

If you’re looking for a birthday present or Mother’s Day gift, the Fragrance Week sale at Amazon is the perfect place to look for the best women’s perfumes and the best men’s colognes .

To help you find the best fragrance gifts this week, we’ve picked our top 5 favourite perfumes and aftershaves from the Amazon Fragrance Week sale.

Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette: was £59, now £29.89 at Amazon

CK One by Calvin Klein is an iconic fragrance that boasts notes of papaya, bergamot, rose, cardamom and violet. It balances both feminine and masculine scents and is refreshingly floral. This deal is on the 200ml bottle but you can also find a good discount on the 100ml version if you’d prefer something smaller.

Joop! Jump for Him Eau de Toilette Aftershave: was £52, now £17.09 at Amazon

Joop! Jump is a fresh and aromatic scent which has notes of spice, musk and citrus. It’s a spicy and woody scent with accents of cherry, rosemary and caraway. The bright blue bottle is super recognisable and this is a great gift to give to the man in your life – plus the 100ml bottle is 67% off right now.

Ghost Deep Night Eau de Toilette: was £36, now £17.34 at Amazon

The Ghost Deep Night perfume is a fruity fragrance, with notes of rose, apricot, peach, vanilla and amber. It’s a very sexy scent and the moon-shaped bottle is a beautiful display. This deal is on the 50ml bottle but you can also find good deals on the 30ml, 70ml and gift sets.

David Beckham Bold Instinct Eau de Toilette: was £19.95, now £8.48 at Amazon

Bold Instinct by David Beckham is a warm and layered blend of whiskey and spices. Cardamom and amber are the two main notes in this bold cologne and the bottle is very stylish in the gold and black lacquer. This deal is on the 30ml bottle but you can also find discounts on the 50ml, 75ml and gift sets.