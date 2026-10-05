The motion console everyone's talking about gets an early Prime deal – Nex Playground is 20% off

Nex Playground has created quite a buzz since its release in 2023 – so much so that many have tried to copy it, but without hitting the same level of quality.

It's a games console entirely focused on motion gaming for the whole family. You place the small cube in front of your TV and its camera can track natural motions to interact with more than 60 games.

Priced at £214.99 as an early Prime Big Deal Days offer, it means you save almost £55 on the console itself.

You get five games included with the package – Fruit Ninja, Starri, Whac-a-Mole, Go Keeper and Party Fowl – all of which are kid-friendly, but can be played by all ages. If you want to expand the library, you can add a PlayPass subscription which then unlocks the entire games catalogue.

A PlayPass usually starts at £45 for three-months access, with a whole year available for £90. However, there will also be big deals on Nex Playground bundles including the passes from the start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale on 6 October too.

We'll update when they kick off.

Nex Playground – other details

The Nex Playground console can recognise up to four players at once, for group play and family friendly competition. And with the cube measuring just 3-inches on all sides, it's small enough to tuck out of the way when not in use.

It also has privacy protections built into the device, including kidSAFE+ COPPA compliance. The manufacturer is also a member of the Family Online Safety Institute and promises that no data is shared online. All motion-tracking data and processing is only stored locally on the device. You also get a built-in camera cover.