The motion console everyone's talking about gets an early Prime deal – Nex Playground is 20% off
Save more than £50 on a new games console the whole family can enjoy
Nex Playground has created quite a buzz since its release in 2023 – so much so that many have tried to copy it, but without hitting the same level of quality.
It's a games console entirely focused on motion gaming for the whole family. You place the small cube in front of your TV and its camera can track natural motions to interact with more than 60 games.
The Nex Playground is a unique type of games console that uses your entire body as the controller. All of the 60+ games can be played by children and adults, just through motion.
Priced at £214.99 as an early Prime Big Deal Days offer, it means you save almost £55 on the console itself.
You get five games included with the package – Fruit Ninja, Starri, Whac-a-Mole, Go Keeper and Party Fowl – all of which are kid-friendly, but can be played by all ages. If you want to expand the library, you can add a PlayPass subscription which then unlocks the entire games catalogue.
A PlayPass usually starts at £45 for three-months access, with a whole year available for £90. However, there will also be big deals on Nex Playground bundles including the passes from the start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale on 6 October too.
We'll update when they kick off.
Nex Playground – other details
The Nex Playground console can recognise up to four players at once, for group play and family friendly competition. And with the cube measuring just 3-inches on all sides, it's small enough to tuck out of the way when not in use.
It also has privacy protections built into the device, including kidSAFE+ COPPA compliance. The manufacturer is also a member of the Family Online Safety Institute and promises that no data is shared online. All motion-tracking data and processing is only stored locally on the device. You also get a built-in camera cover.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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