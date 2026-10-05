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7+ Prime Big Deal Days air fryer deals LIVE – huge discounts from Ninja, Philips, Tefal and more!
Upgrade to a new air fryer in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is here! If you look past the many Echo and Ring discounts, the best deals you can find in the sale are on air fryers.
The (not so) humble air fryer has completely taken over the kitchen, and I have to say, it’s my favourite appliance that I use every week. If you haven’t got an air fryer yet or your current model is looking a bit worse for wear, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is stocked full of low prices on air fryers, multi-cookers and more.
Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale
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There are hundreds of air fryer deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, including offers on single, dual and glass air fryers. With tons of brands to choose from, the very best deals you can find are from Ninja, Philips, Tefal, Cosori, Breville and many more.
I’ve covered the Prime Big Deal Days sale for years now, and I know how to sniff out a good deal. In this post, I’ll be hunting down the best air fryer deals at Amazon and I’ll be updating you live throughout the sale so you can treat yourself to the cheapest offers around.
- STAR DEAL – Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series is half price!
- Ninja MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: now just £161.45
- Tefal’s Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer is 50% off right now
- Cosori Dual Air Fryer: was £159.99, now £119.99
- Get 59% off the Breville Halo Air Fryer
LIVE: Latest Updates
Tefal's XXL dual basket air fryer is now 45% off!
Dual air fryers have taken over the kitchen, and I just found an amazing deal on the Tefal XXL 11L Dual Drawer Air Fryer. This supersized air fryer is now 45% off, saving you £90 on this extra-large cooking appliance.
The Tefal XXL 11L Dual Drawer Air Fryer has asymmetric baskets, so you can use the larger one to cook your main and the smaller one to cook your sides. It has seven pre-sets to choose from, making it great for beginners.
Ninja's Air Fryer MAX PRO drops in price in its Stone Gold colour
Ninja air fryers are often on sale during Amazon sales events, but if you want to get one for the cheapest price, then you need to shop for it in different colours. Right now, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is on sale, and it comes in an exclusive Stone Gold colour.
Stone Gold is typically only found on Amazon, and this colour is much cheaper than the black version of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO. It looks the part, and comes with six cooking functions to choose from.
The Philips AirFryer 5000 Series is the cheapest it's ever been!
The Philips AirFryer 5000 Series Megabasket Air Fryer just hit its cheapest price for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale!
Now just £169.99, the Philips Airfryer 5000 Series has a combined combined 9.5-litres capacity with one 6-litre basket and one 3-litre basket. They can be used independently or you can turn it into a huge single drawer by removing the divider.
We gave it five stars in our Philips AirFryer 5000 Series review and it's one of our favourite air fryers that we've tested all year... and it's now 35% off!
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