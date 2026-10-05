7+ Prime Big Deal Days air fryer deals LIVE – huge discounts from Ninja, Philips, Tefal and more!

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is here! If you look past the many Echo and Ring discounts, the best deals you can find in the sale are on air fryers .

The (not so) humble air fryer has completely taken over the kitchen, and I have to say, it’s my favourite appliance that I use every week. If you haven’t got an air fryer yet or your current model is looking a bit worse for wear, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is stocked full of low prices on air fryers, multi-cookers and more.

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There are hundreds of air fryer deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, including offers on single, dual and glass air fryers. With tons of brands to choose from, the very best deals you can find are from Ninja, Philips, Tefal, Cosori, Breville and many more.

I’ve covered the Prime Big Deal Days sale for years now, and I know how to sniff out a good deal. In this post, I’ll be hunting down the best air fryer deals at Amazon and I’ll be updating you live throughout the sale so you can treat yourself to the cheapest offers around.