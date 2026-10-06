Forget air fryers – 10 multi-cooker deals you should buy instead from Ninja, Instant Pot, Crock-Pot and more
I’m a kitchen expert, and these multi-cooker deals are exactly what you need for autumn
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing! For this sale, I’m urging you not to buy one of the many air fryer deals available but to take a look at these amazing multi, slow and rice cooker discounts instead.
Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale
Autumn is officially here, and with it comes my favourite cooking season! I’m talking about soups, stews, hotpots, pies, casseroles and more – and the best way to make these meals is with a trusty multi-cooker.
Multi-cookers are handy all-in-one kitchen appliances that offer multiple cooking methods – hence the name. Depending on the brand and model you choose, you can expect to find multi-cookers with pressure, slow and rice cooking, as well as steaming, searing and sauteing.
As a kitchen expert, I’ve tested many appliances, and my multi-cooker is one of my favourites to use during this time of year. To help you get on to the multi-cooker hype, here are 10 multi-cooker deals you can find right now in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, featuring Ninja, Instant Pot, Crock-Pot, Tower, Cuisinart and more.
Get 27% off the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker at Amazon. This multi-cooker comes in Stone Gold, an Amazon exclusive colourway. It has eight functions, including slow cook, saute/sear, braise, steam, and more, and it can cook up to eight portions at a time.
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The Crock-Pot Lift and Serve Digital Slow Cooker is better than half price for Prime Day. It can cook for up to 20 hours, and comes with three heat settings. Its hinged lid also makes it easier for stirring and serving.
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The Ninja MultiPot XL 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker is a newer appliance from the brand, so this £40 discount is quite rare. It comes with three swappable cooking pots and storage lids, so you can make multiple batches of food in one single appliance.
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Now just £79.99, the Cuisinart Cook 5-in-1 Multi-Cooker grills, sears, sautes, steams and slow cooks. The perfect autumn cooking companion, this multi-cooker is made from glass and stainless steel, and packs away tidily with its steaming trays, grill plate and deep cooking pan.
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Get 31% off the Ninja HyperHeat 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker in Amazon’s latest sale. This pressure and slow cooker can feed up to six people, and has nine functions. It’s great for making your favourite autumnal meals, and it can even make rice, pasta and yoghurt.
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The Instant Pot Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker is my go-to multi-cooker, and it’s now 30% cheaper for Prime Big Deal Days. I rated it highly in my Instant Pot Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker review, and enjoyed its touchscreen display, customisable programmes and handy timer.
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Now under £200, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6L SmartLid Multi-Cooker has 11 cooking functions, including air fry, grill, pressure and slow cooking, steaming, steam bake, and more. It got five stars in our Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6L SmartLid Multi-Cooker review and comes highly recommended by us.
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The Cosori Rice Cooker, Slow & Steamer is now 30% off at Amazon. While it’s primarily a rice cooker, it can also be used as a steamer or slow cooker. In fact, the Cosori Rice Cooker, Slow & Steamer comes with 17 functions, including rice, jam, porridge, soup and more.
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Now just £18.99, the Tower Slow Cooker has a 3.5-litre capacity, which might sound small, but it can make generous portions of stew, soups and more. It comes with three heat settings that are easy to adjust via the control knob at the front.
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The Morphy Richards 3.5L Sear and Stew Slow Cooker is under £40, thanks to this Prime Big Deal Days discount. It comes in matte black and rose gold, and has cool-touch handles for safety.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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