Android users rejoice as Google reveals its AirTag rival, the Pixel Tag

Quick Summary Google has revealed its own finder tag product for the first time. It's called the Pixel Tag, which you can physically attach to a product to see its real-time location. The Pixel Tag uses the Android Find Hub network (previously called Find My Device, but renamed in mid 2025) to locate via desktop, phone, or many other Android devices. Apple has long produced AirTags for its ecosystem, which first launched in 2021. Google is 5 years later down the line, but demand across Android is clearly now ample.

Among all of Google's Pixel 11 device launches – the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold – there's actually a brand new non-phone device that'll be turning heads.

The Pixel Tag is Google's first-ever finder tag product, revealed some 5 years after Apple introduced its own ecosystem product, AirTag, and many years after the first Bluetooth trackers from Tile launched.

Clearly there's demand among the Android ecosystem for such a product, which Google promises will deliver "less searching, more finding" as a result of its updated Android Find Hub – which, until mid-2025, was called Find My Device.

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Find Hub has an extensive volume from which to pull its location data, although Google doesn't disclose full details. You can share location with web tracking, via app access, and call on a Pixel Tag to play a sound to aid finding it.

Pixel Tag will even work beyond browser- and phone-based applications, with Find Hub also operating on Pixel Watch. You can even ask Pixel Buds to ask Gemini to locate a device.

Which is very much in play with Google's latest round of hardware launches. Gemini is now front and centre – well, rear and centre, really – in the new HiLight feature on Pro Pixel 11 handsets.

There's also the brand new Pixel Watch 5, which enhances the brand's Health Guardian features to be their most comprehensive to date – with the addition of Blood Pressure and Insulin Resistance trends.

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Pixel 11 series: Pricing per handset

Not a huge amount of additional information about the Pixel Tag has been made available at the time of writing, including its price, colourways – and whether that'll match the Pixel 11 line-up – nor its release date, beyond "later this year".

More information about that as it arrives. But if it's handset pricing that you seek, then here's what we know you'll pay for Google's latest series of flagship phones:

Pixel 11 with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £879 / $899 / AU$1,499

Pixel 11 Pro with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £1,079 / $1,099 / AU$1,849

Pixel 11 Pro XL with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £1,279 / $1,299 / AU$2,099

Pixel 11 Pro Fold with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage – £1,799 / $1,899 / AU$2,799