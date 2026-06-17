Google's hardware division has been making speakers for years – almost a full decade, in fact, with the brand's first Home speaker arriving back in 2016. Today marks an almost full-circle moment, with the reveal of the all-new Google Home Speaker.

In between, I probably don't have to tell you, things got more than a bit confusing. In addition to small (Mini) and large (Max) alternatives, we eventually got the screen-toting Hub. Then branding changed to Nest – sure, why not!? – which, late last year, Google officially left to its camera products. A sensible move, I'm sure you'll agree.

I can't help but blurt it out, though. This all-new Google Home Speaker immediately looks all sorts of familiar, doesn't it? It embodies some of 2017's Google Home Mini energy, sure, but let's not pretend there's not a hint of Amazon Echo Dot and Apple HomePod Mini about it.

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