T3's best UK Advent calendars 2026: Luxury treats for you and your loved ones

Now that autumn is officially here, it’s time to start thinking about the colder months ahead – and, of course, Christmas. If you’re already getting into the festive spirit, one of the easiest ways to prepare for the countdown is with an Advent calendar, and there are plenty to choose from this year.

From beauty favourites such as L’Occitane, Jo Malone and The White Company, to foodie options from Fortnum & Mason, Hotel Chocolat and Bonne Maman, there’s something for pretty much every taste. You’ll also find coffee, tea, fragrance, jewellery, candles and even treats for your four-legged friends.

We've also noticed that many of the 2026 options are filled with full-size products and exclusive items, whilst some are designed to be shared or enjoyed long after December. So, whether you want to treat yourself or have someone else in mind, these are some of the Advent calendars worth knowing about this year.

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Beauty Treats

Jurlique Advent Calendar 2026 £110 at Jurlique Jurlique’s 2026 Advent Calendar is a skincare-heavy countdown with 24 face, hand and body treats, including cleansers, serums, oils and creams. Most are mini sizes, so this is more about discovering the brand than stocking up on full-size favourites. LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar £120 at LOOKFANTASTIC LOOKFANTASTIC’s 2026 beauty calendar is one of the stronger options for sheer product value, with 27 products across 25 days and a mix of skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance. Crucially, 19 are full-size, and the whole box is worth £665 but costs £120. Cowshed 24 Day Advent Calendar £299 at Cowshed Cowshed has gone all-out with this year's calendar, featuring 24 bath, body, hand, hair and home treats into a reusable wicker hamper. There are plenty of substantial products, including full-size hand washes and lotions, plus limited-edition candles. L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar 2026 £99 at L'OCCITANE en Provence L’Occitane’s Classic Advent Calendar is a more accessible way to sample the brand, with 24 beauty treats spanning hand, body, skincare and haircare. There’s a mix of travel and mini sizes, alongside the sizeable 250ml Almond Shower Oil. NEOM Wellbeing 24 Days Of Wellbeing Advent Calendar £199 at NEOM Wellbeing NEOM’s 24-day calendar is designed around wellbeing, including candles, essential oils, body products and wellbeing treats, with 10 full-size products among the contents. With a value of £399, it’s a premium option that home fragrance lovers will adore. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2026 £285 at Liberty UK Liberty’s 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar is one for serious beauty fans, with 29 products spread across 25 days and 21 full-size items. It includes names such as Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, Sisley and Trinny London, plus 26 exclusive products.

Christmas Comforts

Festive Fragrance

Cup of Joy

Pact Coffee 25 Day Coffee Advent Calendar – Ground £39.95 at Pact Coffee If coffee is your idea of a Christmas treat, Pact’s 25-day calendar is the perfect choice. Each day brings 18g of speciality ground coffee, with 25 blends selected from growers across six countries. There’s a mix of roast styles, plus rare limited editions and even a secret coffee. Nespresso Swarovski Vertuo Advent Calendar £45 at Nespresso The Nespresso x Swarovski Advent Calendar adds a touch of sparkle to the usual coffee countdown. Across 24 days, you get a mixture of Vertuo coffee capsules, including flavoured and decaffeinated options, plus an exclusive Swarovski gift on the final day. Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar 2026 £42 at Yawn Brew Yawn’s coffee Advent calendar contains 24 freshly roasted speciality coffees, with each 18g sachet making one double espresso or two smaller cups depending on your brew method. The coffees are also hand roasted and packed as late as possible for freshness. Fortnum & Mason Tea Lovers’ Advent £35 at Fortnum & Mason Fortnum & Mason’s Tea Lovers’ Advent Calendar is a perfectly presented countdown for tea drinkers, with a daily selection of Fortnum’s silky tea bags and a variety of blends – ranging from classic to Christmas. Bird & Blend Tea Advent Calendar 2026 £39.50 at Bird & Blend Bird & Blend’s 2026 tea calendar celebrates a decade of its festive countdown, with 24 different tea blends and two tea bags per day. That works out at 48 cups of tea, with regular and caffeine-free versions available. Harrods Tea Lovers Advent Calendar £60 at Harrods Harrods’ offering keeps things classic with 24 days of tea, with two silken tea bags behind each door. The selection covers black, green, flavoured and fruit teas, so there’s enough variety to keep December interesting.

Foodie Favourites

Gifts that Glitter

Missoma Gold Jewellery Advent Calendar £249 at Missoma US Missoma’s 2026 Gold Jewellery Advent Calendar swaps tiny beauty minis for six pieces of exclusive jewellery, including earrings, bracelets and a necklace. The 18ct gold-plated pieces are also presented in a reusable velvet case. Estella Bartlett 12-Day Silver Jewellery Advent Calendar £195 at Estella Bartlett Estella Bartlett’s 12-day calendar is a more accessible jewellery alternative to the likes of Missoma and others. It contains 12 best-selling pieces in a keepsake box, with a bonus gift voucher to spend once Christmas is over. Orelia 25 Days of Ear Stacking Advent Calendar – Gold £120 at Orelia Orelia’s 25-day calendar is built around the ear-stacking trend, with 25 days of 18k gold-plated jewellery. At £120 and worth £244, it’s accessible for a jewellery calendar, and the pieces are designed perfectly for mixing and layering. Beautiful Earth 24 Day Advent Calendar £199.95 at Beautiful Earth Beautiful Earth takes a different approach by offering a build-your-own jewellery Advent Calendar, letting you create a 24-day collection rather than receiving a fixed selection. This personalised touch also makes it the perfect gift – especially if there's someone you're trying to impress. Astrid & Miyu Advent Calendar in Silver £395 at Astrid & Miyu UK Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day calendar is a premium jewellery countdown with exclusive pieces designed to build a stack over Christmas. The 2026 edition includes earrings, a piercing stud, ear cuff, clip charm and a necklace-and-bracelet set, all housed in a reusable keepsake tin. Atolea 12 Day Advent Calendar £200 at Atolea Atolea’s calendar contains 12 mystery pieces, including bracelets, necklaces and earrings, with no rings to avoid potential sizing issues. The jewellery is designed to be waterproof and tarnish-resistant, and everything arrives in individual velvet pouches inside a reusable gold-foil box.

Drink & Be Merry

John Lewis Cocktail Advent Calendar £130 at John Lewis John Lewis’ Cocktail Advent Calendar is a grown-up alternative to the usual festive countdown, with 24 ready-to-drink cocktails from brands including Moth, Niche and Edmunds. Call it a month-long cocktail tasting session in a box. Brewdog Advent Calendar 2026 £51.99 at Brewdog BrewDog’s 2026 offering is the obvious choice for beer fans who want something more exciting than chocolate. It’s built around a festive selection of BrewDog beers, giving you a different can to discover throughout December. Fortnum & Mason Premium Whisky Calendar £225 at Fortnum & Mason Fortnum’s Premium Whisky Advent Calendar contains 25 x 3cl drams spanning Scotland, Ireland and beyond, including older and rarer whiskies from names such as Aberlour, Redbreast and Midleton.

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