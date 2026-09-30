T3's best UK Advent calendars 2026: Luxury treats for you and your loved ones

Get ready for Christmas with premium Advent calendars from The White Company, L’Occitane, Fortnum & Mason, Hotel Chocolat and more

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Best UK Advent calendars 2026
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Now that autumn is officially here, it’s time to start thinking about the colder months ahead – and, of course, Christmas. If you’re already getting into the festive spirit, one of the easiest ways to prepare for the countdown is with an Advent calendar, and there are plenty to choose from this year.

From beauty favourites such as L’Occitane, Jo Malone and The White Company, to foodie options from Fortnum & Mason, Hotel Chocolat and Bonne Maman, there’s something for pretty much every taste. You’ll also find coffee, tea, fragrance, jewellery, candles and even treats for your four-legged friends.

We've also noticed that many of the 2026 options are filled with full-size products and exclusive items, whilst some are designed to be shared or enjoyed long after December. So, whether you want to treat yourself or have someone else in mind, these are some of the Advent calendars worth knowing about this year.

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!