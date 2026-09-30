T3's best UK Advent calendars 2026: Luxury treats for you and your loved ones

Now that autumn is officially here, it’s time to start thinking about the colder months ahead – and, of course, Christmas. If you’re already getting into the festive spirit, one of the easiest ways to prepare for the countdown is with an Advent calendar, and there are plenty to choose from this year.
From beauty favourites such as L’Occitane, Jo Malone and The White Company, to foodie options from Fortnum & Mason, Hotel Chocolat and Bonne Maman, there’s something for pretty much every taste. You’ll also find coffee, tea, fragrance, jewellery, candles and even treats for your four-legged friends.
We've also noticed that many of the 2026 options are filled with full-size products and exclusive items, whilst some are designed to be shared or enjoyed long after December. So, whether you want to treat yourself or have someone else in mind, these are some of the Advent calendars worth knowing about this year.
Beauty Treats
Jurlique
Advent Calendar 2026
Jurlique’s 2026 Advent Calendar is a skincare-heavy countdown with 24 face, hand and body treats, including cleansers, serums, oils and creams. Most are mini sizes, so this is more about discovering the brand than stocking up on full-size favourites.
LOOKFANTASTIC
Beauty Advent Calendar
LOOKFANTASTIC’s 2026 beauty calendar is one of the stronger options for sheer product value, with 27 products across 25 days and a mix of skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance. Crucially, 19 are full-size, and the whole box is worth £665 but costs £120.
Cowshed
24 Day Advent Calendar
Cowshed has gone all-out with this year's calendar, featuring 24 bath, body, hand, hair and home treats into a reusable wicker hamper. There are plenty of substantial products, including full-size hand washes and lotions, plus limited-edition candles.
L’Occitane
Classic Advent Calendar 2026
L’Occitane’s Classic Advent Calendar is a more accessible way to sample the brand, with 24 beauty treats spanning hand, body, skincare and haircare. There’s a mix of travel and mini sizes, alongside the sizeable 250ml Almond Shower Oil.
NEOM Wellbeing
24 Days Of Wellbeing Advent Calendar
NEOM’s 24-day calendar is designed around wellbeing, including candles, essential oils, body products and wellbeing treats, with 10 full-size products among the contents. With a value of £399, it’s a premium option that home fragrance lovers will adore.
Liberty
Beauty Advent Calendar 2026
Liberty’s 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar is one for serious beauty fans, with 29 products spread across 25 days and 21 full-size items. It includes names such as Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, Sisley and Trinny London, plus 26 exclusive products.
Christmas Comforts
The White Company
2026 Advent Calendar
The White Company’s 2026 Advent Calendar is a premium 25-day countdown filled with scented bath, body and home treats. It includes seven full-size products, including a Winter Signature Candle, alongside limited-edition Seychelles shampoo and conditioner.
St Eval
Tealight Advent Calendar
St Eval’s calendar is a lovely pick for candle fans, with 24 scented tealights and a ceramic holder behind the doors. The tealights are smaller than full-size candles, but it means you get to work through a broad selection of St Eval fragrances without committing to larger jars.
Westwing
Advent Calendar 2026
Westwing’s Advent Calendar takes a very different route, focusing on design-led homeware rather than beauty or food. The 24 surprises include pieces from brands such as Aesop, Ferm Living, Audo Copenhagen and Bloomingville, with home accessories, tableware and self-care items on offer.
FatFace
12 Days of Socks Christmas Advent Calendar
The FatFace 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar turns the countdown into a collection of festive footwear. With options for men and women, it’s more affordable than other calendars here, and is a lot more practical as well.
John Lewis
Scented Candle Advent Calendar
John Lewis has created a 12-day countdown entirely around scented candles, with 12 candles from brands including NEOM, Aery and Voluspa. The candles are also quite substantial, offering more than you'd expect.
Villeroy & Boch
Christmas Toys Advent Calendar 2026
Villeroy & Boch’s Christmas Toys calendar is all about building a festive collection you can bring out every year. It contains 24 premium porcelain pieces, including exclusive collector’s items, with the traditional Christmas Toys styling.
Festive Fragrance
Acqua di Parma
Holiday Collection Advent Calendar
Positioned very much the luxury end of the Advent calendar market, Acqua di Parma’s option contains 24 fragrance, bath, body and candle treats, culminating in a 50ml Colonia Il Profumo. Presented as a miniature Grand Hotel Sprezzatura, it’s as much a decorative object as it is a fragrance countdown.
Chase and Wonder
The 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar
Chase and Wonder’s calendar is about as exclusive as it gets. Only 200 are being made, with 12 individually wrapped gifts including a full-size hand-decorated fine bone china candle, glass candles, room fragrances, travel tins and luxury matches. You'd be very lucky to get your hands on it.
Jo Malone
Christmas Kist Advent Calendar
Jo Malone’s Christmas Kist is the sort of Advent calendar that makes traditional calendars look modest. Its 25 drawers contain miniature colognes, candles, bath and body treats and seasonal favourites, with a 30ml fragrance behind the final door. It costs £375 but is worth £595, making it very indulgent indeed.
Penhaligon's
The Advent Calendar
Penhaligon’s 2026 calendar is a premium fragrance discovery set disguised as a festive countdown, with 24 scented treats inspired by vintage travel trunks. The selection leans heavily towards travel sprays and miniatures rather than full-size bottles, meaning it's perfect for exploring what you like.
The Perfume Shop
Advent Calendar
The Perfume Shop’s 2026 calendar is a much more approachable way to explore designer fragrance, with 24 doors containing 23 fragrance minis and a Travalo refillable travel spray. At £99, it’s cheaper than the luxury fragrance houses, although the contents are mostly miniature rather than full-size.
The Fragrance Shop
Women's Advent Calendar
The Fragrance Shop’s women’s calendar takes a broader approach than a straight fragrance countdown, combining fragrance favourites with beauty treats, home fragrance and exclusive extras. It costs £150, or £120 for members, and is advertised as containing more than £400 worth of products.
Cup of Joy
Pact Coffee
25 Day Coffee Advent Calendar – Ground
If coffee is your idea of a Christmas treat, Pact’s 25-day calendar is the perfect choice. Each day brings 18g of speciality ground coffee, with 25 blends selected from growers across six countries. There’s a mix of roast styles, plus rare limited editions and even a secret coffee.
Nespresso
Swarovski Vertuo Advent Calendar
The Nespresso x Swarovski Advent Calendar adds a touch of sparkle to the usual coffee countdown. Across 24 days, you get a mixture of Vertuo coffee capsules, including flavoured and decaffeinated options, plus an exclusive Swarovski gift on the final day.
Yawn
Coffee Advent Calendar 2026
Yawn’s coffee Advent calendar contains 24 freshly roasted speciality coffees, with each 18g sachet making one double espresso or two smaller cups depending on your brew method. The coffees are also hand roasted and packed as late as possible for freshness.
Fortnum & Mason
Tea Lovers’ Advent
Fortnum & Mason’s Tea Lovers’ Advent Calendar is a perfectly presented countdown for tea drinkers, with a daily selection of Fortnum’s silky tea bags and a variety of blends – ranging from classic to Christmas.
Bird & Blend
Tea Advent Calendar 2026
Bird & Blend’s 2026 tea calendar celebrates a decade of its festive countdown, with 24 different tea blends and two tea bags per day. That works out at 48 cups of tea, with regular and caffeine-free versions available.
Harrods
Tea Lovers Advent Calendar
Harrods’ offering keeps things classic with 24 days of tea, with two silken tea bags behind each door. The selection covers black, green, flavoured and fruit teas, so there’s enough variety to keep December interesting.
Foodie Favourites
The Newt in Somerset
Advent Calendar
The Newt’s Advent Calendar is aimed at foodies who want something a little more elevated than usual. Priced at £250, it sits firmly in the luxury category and is built around the Somerset estate’s food and festive offering.
Daylesford
Farmshop Advent Calendar
Daylesford’s Farmshop Advent Calendar offers a premium foodie countdown, filled with a mixture of food, drink, candles, decorations, hand care and accessories – all behind 25 beautifully illustrated drawers.
Bonne Maman
Advent Calendar
Bonne Maman’s Advent Calendar is one of the more charming options, especially for toast lovers. It includes 23 mini jars of preserves and spreads behind the doors, including seasonal flavours that aren’t usually available in the UK.
Fortnum & Mason
Feasting Advent Calendar
Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar offers a selection inspired by the brand’s famous Foodhall. Redesigned for 2026, it mixes festive favourites and pantry staples with treats to brew, bake, nibble and share, as well as a few keepsakes.
Neuhaus
Sharing Advent Calendar
Neuhaus has designed its Sharing Advent Calendar for two, making it a more sociable alternative to the usual one-person countdown. It includes a selection of pralines, chocolate bars, hot chocolate and other festive treats.
Hotel Chocolat
Grand Advent Calendar
Hotel Chocolat’s Grand Advent Calendar is deliberately excessive, with 24 large doors hiding generously sized chocolate treats and tipples. We're talking about chocolate slabs, decorations and 50ml servings of Velvetised Cream.
Gifts that Glitter
Missoma
Gold Jewellery Advent Calendar
Missoma’s 2026 Gold Jewellery Advent Calendar swaps tiny beauty minis for six pieces of exclusive jewellery, including earrings, bracelets and a necklace. The 18ct gold-plated pieces are also presented in a reusable velvet case.
Estella Bartlett
12-Day Silver Jewellery Advent Calendar
Estella Bartlett’s 12-day calendar is a more accessible jewellery alternative to the likes of Missoma and others. It contains 12 best-selling pieces in a keepsake box, with a bonus gift voucher to spend once Christmas is over.
Orelia
25 Days of Ear Stacking Advent Calendar – Gold
Orelia’s 25-day calendar is built around the ear-stacking trend, with 25 days of 18k gold-plated jewellery. At £120 and worth £244, it’s accessible for a jewellery calendar, and the pieces are designed perfectly for mixing and layering.
Beautiful Earth
24 Day Advent Calendar
Beautiful Earth takes a different approach by offering a build-your-own jewellery Advent Calendar, letting you create a 24-day collection rather than receiving a fixed selection. This personalised touch also makes it the perfect gift – especially if there's someone you're trying to impress.
Astrid & Miyu
Advent Calendar in Silver
Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day calendar is a premium jewellery countdown with exclusive pieces designed to build a stack over Christmas. The 2026 edition includes earrings, a piercing stud, ear cuff, clip charm and a necklace-and-bracelet set, all housed in a reusable keepsake tin.
Atolea
12 Day Advent Calendar
Atolea’s calendar contains 12 mystery pieces, including bracelets, necklaces and earrings, with no rings to avoid potential sizing issues. The jewellery is designed to be waterproof and tarnish-resistant, and everything arrives in individual velvet pouches inside a reusable gold-foil box.
Drink & Be Merry
John Lewis
Cocktail Advent Calendar
John Lewis’ Cocktail Advent Calendar is a grown-up alternative to the usual festive countdown, with 24 ready-to-drink cocktails from brands including Moth, Niche and Edmunds. Call it a month-long cocktail tasting session in a box.
Brewdog
Advent Calendar 2026
BrewDog’s 2026 offering is the obvious choice for beer fans who want something more exciting than chocolate. It’s built around a festive selection of BrewDog beers, giving you a different can to discover throughout December.
Fortnum & Mason
Premium Whisky Calendar
Fortnum’s Premium Whisky Advent Calendar contains 25 x 3cl drams spanning Scotland, Ireland and beyond, including older and rarer whiskies from names such as Aberlour, Redbreast and Midleton.
Pup Presents
Lily's Kitchen
Advent Calendar for Dogs 2026
Lily’s Kitchen brings the festive countdown to dogs with a 24-door calendar containing small baked treats. The 2026 version includes 68g of biscuits across the month, with flavours including peanut butter and banana.
Waita
Freeze Dried Christmas Advent Calendar
Waita’s festive calendar is a fun option for pet owners, with separate dog and cat versions containing seven different freeze-dried treats across 24 days. In particular, the dog version weighs 75g and includes duck, rabbit and liver treats.
Pooch & Mutt
Gingerbread Advent Calendar For Dogs 2026
Pooch & Mutt’s Gingerbread Advent Calendar gives dogs 24 doors of soft gingerbread-flavoured treats rather than the usual biscuits. The treats are grain-free and include ingredients such as chicken, collagen and postbiotics.