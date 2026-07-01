Prime Video in July 2026: Top 5 new additions on Amazon's streamer

Never a month goes by without some big ructions in the world of big streaming, but regardless of what plans the likes of Prime Video and Netflix are making in the background, they know they have to keep pumping out new content or risk losing subscribers. That means each month brings a tide of new shows and movies to watch – and July 2026 is no exception!

I've taken the time to go through everything coming to Prime Video this month, to pick out five new original additions that I think could be worth watching. You'll find those listed below, with trailers and the day they'll release, so that you can start to get a sense of what your month might look like.

Elle

Elle - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 July

This one's been highly anticipated, and a long time coming – a prequel series to the beloved movie Legally Blonde, starring Lexi Minetree, who looks almost improbably similar to a young Reece Witherspoon. She's playing the title role of Elle, but with the clock rewound so that she's still at high school in LA.

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Her life gets turned upside down when she's told by her parents that they're moving to Seattle, though, leaving behind sun-bleached California for the rainy Pacific Northwest. She's going to have to completely readjust how she presents herself to fit in – or is she? This looks like a fun story of staying true to yourself and discovering just what it is that you're passionate about.

Ride or Die

Ride or Die - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 15 July

The biggest and best streaming services all seem to have a fascination with spies and assassins living regular lives, and this looks like another fun take on that mini-genre. It stars Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer as two best friends who've known each other for a couple of decades.