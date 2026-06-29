3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (June 30-July 3)

The world of streaming never, ever sits still – and there's plenty coming down the pike as we leave June and enter the month of July. This week we've finally had the UK heatwave abate, which means it might be more straightforward to stay inside of an evening and watch some fun new shows and movies without melting.

On that note, I've taken a look at all of the new additions coming to Netflix and Prime Video this week, since they're the two biggest streaming services out there, and picked out three highlights that I think will interest people. There's a really broad set of genres to enjoy this week, so check them out below with trailers and details on which day they'll arrive.

Elle

Elle - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 1 July

This charming prequel series takes a look at Elle, the star of Legally Blonde, but winds the clock back to her high school days for a different era. Reece Witherspoon has been replaced with Lexi Minetree, who frankly looks almost impossibly like a young Witherspoon, and the whole show is unsurprisingly going to open with explosions of pink colour.

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Things will get more drab when Elle is forced to move to Seattle, though, where she finds it much harder to fit in and make friends. With a savvy mind and an eye for detail, though, it looks like helping to uncover a local legal scandal might just be the making of her reputation – and it could put her on a new course in life.