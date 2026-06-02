Lego Smart Play and Pokémon seem the perfect match – 12 new sets announced that interact with each other

Quick Summary Lego has expanded its Smart Play range to include 12 new Pokémon sets. They range in price from £17.99 to £79.99 and can be played with together.

Launched at CES in January, the Lego Smart Play range uses tech-packed bricks to enable interactivity – including sounds and lights – between enabled sets, and now it's expanded in a whole new area.

Previously limited to the Lego Star Wars lineup, we now have 12 new sets featuring everyone's favourite pocket monsters. The Lego Pokémon Smart Play collection are available to pre-order now and will be available in stores from 1 August.

Lego also introduced its first Pokémon sets this January, but they're more for collectors than to play with. They're also on the pricier side, with the showpiece Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise build costing an eye-watering £579.99.

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This Smart Play range is more accessible. Not only are they child-friendly, but sets start at £17.99 in the UK, rising up to £79.99 for bigger builds.

(Image credit: Lego)

"Fans can build, train and interact with their Lego Pokémon creatures through hands-on, imaginative play that encourages creativity, confidence and storytelling," said Lego's chief marketing and product officer, Julia Goldin.

“Lego Smart Play is an expansion of our existing Lego System-in-Play and we are excited to integrate it into our latest Lego Pokémon sets. It’s all about inviting children to explore, experiment and bring their own ideas to their adventures!”

Different sets come with different interactivity options. The Smart Play: Training House with Pikachu set, for example, includes one Smart Brick, four Smart Tags, and a Smart Charger.

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When moving the Smart Brick, built inside Pikachu's chest, closer to one of the tags, you'll trigger a sound and response.

Multiple sets can then be matched to play on a wider scale.

All of the Lego Pokémon Smart Play sets can be found on Lego.com now, with a limit of three purchases per account.

Select Lego Stores can also be visited to see a demo of the new sets in action.