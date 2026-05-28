Anker's Pokémon tech collection looks adorable, but there's a catch ('em all) – it's a shame as we really want those earbuds

Quick Summary Anker has released a Pokémon-themed tech collection to mark the 30th anniversary of the franchise. Quite how it is 30-years old we don’t know, but that's besides the point. The collection includes five products, from a Pikachu fast charger to earbuds – it’s not available outside of Japan as yet, though.

Anker has unveiled a Pokémon-themed tech collection to mark the beloved franchise's 30th anniversary, and it might just be one of the most irresistible ranges of charging accessories we've seen (though the bar here is admittedly low).

There's a problem with the range, however, but I'll get to that in a minute.

What is included in Anker's Pokémon collection?

The range comprises five products, all featuring cameos from Pikachu and Eevee.

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Leading the charge (see what I did there) is the 70W USB Fast Charger in a Pikachu edition.

This charger has a yellow body with the iconic electric mouse's silhouette, a gold-tinted panel around its ports, a foldable plug (always handy), two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and enough power to juice up everything from your smartphone to a laptop.

It even ships with a braided USB-C cable and a Pikachu-shaped cable tidy, which is not just practical but so very charming.

Joining that charger is a Pikachu Travel Adapter compatible with over 200 countries, and offering two USB-A and two USB-C ports alongside an AC outlet.

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A matching Travel Pouch (black with a yellow Pikachu in the corner) rounds out the Pikachu side of the collection, offering a tidy way to carry your gadgets with a handy rear pocket included.

(Image credit: Anker / Future)

But I haven’t mentioned the best products yet: the Soundcore C50i open-ear earbuds, which are available in both Pikachu and Eevee versions. These ear-cuff style buds weigh 5.5g per ear, claim to deliver up to 28 hours of playback, and feature a two-tone design.

So what's the catch ('em all)? The entire collection is currently exclusive to Japan, with no confirmed international release.

Everything is listed as "Coming Soon" on the Anker Japan website ahead of an early July 2026 launch.

For reference, the Pikachu fast charger costs ¥7,990 (around £40), the travel charger costs ¥5,990 (around £28) and the travel pouch costs ¥7,990 (around £19). The earbuds are listed as ¥13,990 (around £70) each.

Here’s hoping Anker sees sense and brings them all west, too.