T3 Quiz #7, 19th June 2026 – leaked Beats headphones, new Google speakers and a Lego hypercar

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.
It's been a busy old week, with leaked Beats headphones and new Snap Specs arriving on the scene.
Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:
How we put the T3 Quiz together
Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.
Whether you learn about what exactly the Nutribullet Chill is, how many LEGO pieces are needed to build its new Koenigsegg model, or what the name of Snapdragon's new XR chip is, you'll be set to improve.
Previous T3 Quizzes
If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:
- Quiz #6, 12th June
- Quiz #5, 5th June
- Quiz #4, 29th May
- Quiz #3, 22nd May
- Quiz #2, 15th May
- Quiz #1, 8th May
Further reading
If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Wharfdale's best speakers evolve into a new form – and they're some of the best looking on the market
- Google's new Home Speaker looks very familiar – as the AI fight knocks at Amazon's and Apple's doors
- Ulysse Nardin Freak X is made to bring haute horology to your wrist everyday – and I love it
- Bose has a big new competitor – as Sennheiser introduces new open-ears
- Philips Hue expands its Play lamp collection – but its new smart switches are what you’ll be most excited about
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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