The North Face's Lightrange trail running collection keeps your skin protected in the sweltering sun

Who would've thought we'd see the sun ever again? However, with the solar disk firmly visible during the day, we now have to start thinking about appropriate sun protection when on the trails.

Thanks to The North Face's latest Lightrange collection of lightweight trail running apparel, which has a protection rating of UPF 40, you can push yourself off the beaten path without worrying about the damaging effects of prolonged sun exposure.

Better still, not just the brand claims its apparel is good; the Lightrange has been accredited by the Skin Cancer Foundation for offering high-level ultraviolet protection.

In addition to protecting skin from the relentless rays of the sun, the Lightrange is designed for high-output activity. The company claims the technology is the first of its kind and includes head-to-toe pieces that provide comfort and breathability without the bulk.

The standout item in the collection is the Summer LT Sun Hoodie, made with 89% recycled polyester and FlashDry technology. This technology wicks away sweat to keep you dry no matter what.

This lightweight top also features a three-piece hood, a high-collar neck for added sun protection around the neck, integrated thumbholes and, of course, an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) of 40+.

Visit The North Face today for more information on the Lightrange collection.