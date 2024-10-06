10 reasons why you should run the Loch Ness Marathon next year

There are way too many foot races around the world for one person to compete in, so, sadly, you have to decide which ones to attend. I just ran the Baxter’s Loch Ness Marathon, and let me tell you, it’s one of the best races I’ve ever had.

From the fantastic course and the kind volunteers to the selfies with a person dressed as a can of soup and unique beverages at the finish, there are many reasons why you should add this Scottish marathon to your race bucket list.

Below, I listed 10 of the reasons why I’ll be back to run it, which, hopefully, might encourage others to join me, too. The Loch Ness Marathon is getting bigger – it drew the biggest crowd ever this year – and due to the geographical restrictions, I wouldn’t be surprised if the organisers started capping the numbers soon.

Long story short, you’d better sign up today to secure your place in next year’s race! You won’t regret it.

Bus ride to the start

The race starts 26.2 miles out of Bught Park in Inverness, where the finish line is located, and all participants are taken to the start line via bus. Since the roads leading to the park are closed for the day for the marathon, you get to take the long road around Loch Ness with your fellow runners, which provides stunning views of the water and the surrounding area. The hour-long journey is the perfect time to get in the zone and maybe have a chat with other runners.

Bagpipe band sending you on your way

Because it’s Scotland, there needs to be a bagpipe band providing some entertainment. In 2024, a live pipe band sent runners on their way at the start line, giving the Loch Ness Marathon an even more Scottish feel than it already had.

Scenic route

It goes without saying, but the Loch Ness Marathon takes you through some truly spectacular parts of the Scottish Highlands. You don’t actually catch the first glimpse of the Loch until around mile six, but the rolling hills, beautiful forests and all the horses around will help you forget the pain you feel, for sure.

Challenging but enjoyable course

Speaking of pain, the Loch Ness Marathon is an endurance foot race, so there will be points where you’ll start thinking about why you signed up for it in the first place. The biggest obstacle – literally – is a large hill at around mile 19, which, I admit, is steep. However, spectators seem to have always been at the right points in the course, giving you that little energy boost to help you through the more challenging bits.

Selfie with a can of soup

Baxter’s has been the main sponsor of the Loch Ness Marathon since its inception, and as a result, there is a lot of soup-themed swag up for grabs. In your race pack, you’ll find a voucher for a cup of soup at the end of the race, and the goodie bag also contains two cans of soup. However, the best bit is the walking, life-size can at the finish line; it’s not often you can take a selfie with a massive can of soup!

Plenty of aid stations (and lovely volunteers)

The volunteers at the Loch Ness Marathon were amazing. Considering that some of the places we ran through were in the middle of nowhere, I appreciated their presence even more. Luckily, there were loads of aid stations with water and energy gels, so at no point, I felt parched (or forgotten).

Alcohol-free beer at the finish

Handing out alcohol-free beer at the end of marathons should be mandatory. We were given a can of beer at the end of the Loch Ness Marathon, and not only was it chilled, but it felt like the best thing in the world after a long race. I might just start a petition to make it happen.

Nessie-themed medal with a tartan-patterned band

The Baxter’s Loch Ness Marathon logo is on the top of a running shoe, with laces unbound in a fashion that reminds you of Nessie. The finisher medal has the logo adorned with a tartan-patterned band, which really is as cool as it sounds.

Have an Irn Bru on the banks of River Ness

For those of you who aren’t from the UK, Irn Bru is a very Scottish soft drink that is said to have mystical properties, including curing hangovers. Although you can buy it elsewhere, having a can or bottle of Irn Bru in Scotland is always more special, especially while admiring the River Ness in Inverness gently flowing past you.

Day out in Inverness

Inverness is a lovely city in Scotland with plenty of shops and restaurants. It might not be as big as Glasgow or Edinburgh, but it’s well worth a visit, not least because of its proximity to Loch Ness and other large bodies of water where animals such as dolphins can be spotted.

+1 You might catch a glimpse of Nessie

Sadly, I didn’t see the actual Loch Ness Monster on this occasion, but I saw many Nessies in the Loch Ness Marathon race village. Who knows, next year might be the year when Nessie is finally spotted?