Record-breaking crowds and the elusive creature I'm chasing at the 2024 Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

As I lace up my trusty running shoes for the 2024 Baxters Loch Ness Marathon, I'm not just preparing to tackle 26.2 miles of some of the most breathtaking Scottish Highlands scenery. Nope. I'm also on a quest – a quest to finally spot the world's most elusive creature: the Loch Ness Monster.

I mean, what better motivation is there to run a marathon than the possibility of coming face-to-face with a legendary beast? While some people run for personal records, I’ll be scanning the loch for any sign of Nessie's head poking through the mist. (Because if there’s one thing a marathoner needs, it’s a good distraction from thinking about how far you still have left to go, right?)

But jokes about mythical creatures aside, this year's Baxters Loch Ness Marathon (links to the marathon's website) promises to be a monster of an event for a completely different reason – record numbers.

With 5,500 marathon runners and 10,000 participants across all races, it's going to be the biggest event in the race's history. So, even if Nessie doesn't show, I’ll be surrounded by an army of fellow runners determined to take on the legendary route.

One of the best parts of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon weekend is that it's not just about the running. The Event Village at Bught Park is like a mini festival for runners and non-runners alike. Picture a bustling hub with gear stalls, fitness experts, and food stands where people swap race strategies or just eat their way through the day while pretending they'll "get back into running soon."

So, what’s the plan? On Sunday, September 29th, I’ll be toeing the line at Fort Augustus, ready to take on the iconic route that winds down to Inverness, past the glimmering waters of Loch Ness. It’s not the flattest marathon in the world, but it's one of the most stunning, and if there's one thing the Highland air is good for, it’s refreshing your spirit when your legs are begging you to quit.

Whether you’re running the full marathon, the 10K, or the 5K, you’re in for a day of fantastic scenery, unbeatable community vibes, and maybe – just maybe – Nessie. (Alright, I’ll stop with the monster puns now.)

But really, even if Nessie doesn’t make an appearance, the thrill of running through the Highlands with thousands of others and the overwhelming support of spectators will make it all worthwhile. It’s like nothing else on earth... unless you're a marathoner with a slight Nessie obsession.