I competed in Hyrox, and here's one myth that needs to die immediately

Back in 2023, I set myself the challenge of completing a HYROX with four months of training and no running experience, and it was hard (to say the least).

Coming from a hypertrophy and strength-focused background, Hyrox completely flipped the script on my (virtually non-existent) cardio training. But even now, when I talk to people interested in giving it a shot, one of the first things I hear is, “I’m not strong enough to do Hyrox,” – and it's a myth that needs to be put to rest.

Just in case you’re not familiar with what Hyrox entails, it’s eight one-kilometre runs combined with a strength/functional fitness station, so 16 stations in total. Don’t get me wrong, strength is an important piece to the Hyrox puzzle, but it doesn’t make up the entire thing. In fact, there are only really three stations that require a decent level of strength: the sled push, sled pull, and wall balls.

So, why do people keep assuming you need to be ridiculously strong to take on the race? Maybe because its top athletes (take Jake Dearden and Megan Jacoby for example) have pretty muscular physiques. Or, maybe it’s because people have heard the horrors of the notoriously stiff carpet that make the sleds feel like you’re trying to move a baby elephant. Although, I don’t think smashing through these at top speeds guarantees you an advantage.

The most important aspect of Hyrox by a mile (in my opinion) is running. Being a decent runner will carry you further than strength will. And, when I asked Hyrox World Champion, Jake Dearden, what his views were on the subject, he seemed to agree.

When I joined him for a Hyrox workout at Represent HQ, he said: “Running is going to be your most important thing. It’s over 50% of the race, and a couple of the Hyrox exercises don’t require strength, so running is more important. You can ski, row, and burpee broad jump without any strength. If you’re not strong enough, you can’t push or pull that sled – but it’s a fine balance.”

You also only have to look at the background of some of the sports’ top athletes to see how much of an edge being a good runner gives you. Before even discovering Hyrox, Jake was running ultramarathons, Lauren Weeks swam and did CrossFit (and told Concept2 she kept running in her training), while upcoming younger athletes, like Lucy Proctor, loved cross-country running. Ex-bodybuilder, Graham Halliday, is probably the exception here, but even he’s admitted to having to work hard at his running.

This brilliant article on Rox Lyfe delves into the athletes' backgrounds, and what stands out from it the most is that running – more specifically endurance – seems to champion strength.

Does that mean if you’re not a strong runner, that you shouldn’t give Hyrox a go either? Absolutely not. I most definitely wasn’t. But, I really do wish people would stop putting strength on such a high pedestal and instantly assume they’re not cut out for it. You don’t need to be the strongest person in the room.

It’s an endurance race (‘endurance’ being the key word here) and if your engine and legs give up before your strength then, well, you’re pretty stuffed!