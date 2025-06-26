I tried Chris Hemsworth’s 320-rep core challenge and my abs will never be the same again

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about building a sculpted mid-section, it’s Chris Hemsworth. The actor is known for his intense training routines to build his superhero physique, and his core workouts are a key part of the formula.

Keen to give my core a little TLC – as, I’ll admit, it always seems to become the last priority in my training – what better way to do it than giving Chris’ 320 rep core circuit a go?

This quick-hit circuit targets multiple core muscles, including the rectus abdominis (the six-pack muscles), transverse abdominis (the deep abdominal muscles), internal and external obliques, as well as the hip flexors.

How did I get on though and would I do it again? Read on to find out…

What is Chris’ 320-rep core challenge?

Chris’ 320 rep challenge is actually a four-move circuit that he posted on his Instagram back in 2023, with the reps totalling to 320. The exercises are completed one after the other, followed by a 20-second rest between rounds. The aim is to complete four rounds in total.

The best part is that you don’t need any dumbbells, kettlebells, or fancy machines – just you and your bodyweight (I would suggest getting an exercise mat or something soft to lie on). That means you can literally do this workout pretty much anywhere and it doesn’t require a ton of room either.

The exercises are:

Cross-body mountain climbers x 20 reps

Kick sits x 20 reps

Bicycle sit-ups x 20 reps

Flutter kicks x 20 reps

I wouldn’t say this workout is that beginner-friendly, as even I was left in a sweaty mess on the floor afterwards. However, there are definitely ways it can be made more accessible, which I mention below.

How I found the workout

I was rearing and ready to give this circuit my all which, on reflection, was a good attitude to have, because it wasn’t easy. As someone who can do heavy squats and deadlifts quite comfortably, I’d like to say I have a pretty strong core. However, after this it’s clear my endurance may be lagging.

By the end of round one, it wasn’t just my midsection that had that sick burning sensation, but my shoulders, arms, and even my quads had a pretty good pump (thank you kick sits and mountain climbers). While these do work your core muscles, they’re compound exercises, so they’re engaging lots of other muscles at the same time too, not strictly just your core.

I think what made the workout so challenging – and why I was left in a sweaty heap on the floor afterwards – is the lack of rest time you get, meaning fatigue settles in quickly. Twenty seconds to let my abdominal muscles simmer down from the burning they endured felt like nowhere near enough rest time. I’d get about eight breaths before I was off again.

Would I do this workout again? It depends.

On one hand, it’s great for those who want a quick, no-equipment workout – my four rounds took just 12 minutes. However, the lack of rest is an issue, in my opinion, because if you're not fully recovered and you’re doing an exercise with poor form, what are you actually gaining from it? It’s meant to be a core workout, not a cardio workout.

If I were to do it again – or for anyone keen to give it a try – my advice would be to slow the exercises down. Don’t rush through them at full speed; focus on proper form and really engage your core. I’d also recommend taking at least 20 seconds of rest between each exercise, and a full minute between rounds to recover properly.

One thing is for sure, your abs won’t feel the same after.