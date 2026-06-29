Govee continues its Disney partnership with Moana-inspired smart lighting effects

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has collaborated with Disney’s Moana on three exclusive smart lighting effects. The Govee x Moana collaboration is available across all Govee indoor smart lights, and are a fun combination of gold, green and blue.

Govee has just announced its latest collaboration with Disney’s Moana on three exclusive new smart lighting effects. Launched to celebrate the live action Moana film, the Govee x Moana partnership is designed to bring the film to life, with ocean and island-inspired lighting.

I’ve covered smart lighting for a while, and Govee is one of my favourite lighting brands, mainly due to its many collaborations. Previously, Govee has partnered with films like Dune: Part Two and Zootopia 2 on special lighting effects, and more recently, the brand collaborated with House of the Dragon on fantasy-inspired TV backlighting.

Now, Govee has collaborated with one of my favourite Disney films, Moana, in celebration of the new live action film which is coming out in July. Moana will be in theatres, but those who have Disney+ will be able to stream it in their own homes, which makes this lighting collaboration even more exciting.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Available across all Govee indoor lights, the Govee x Moana collaboration features three exclusive lighting effects which you can select in the Govee app. Inspired by themes in the movie, the lighting scenes set the mood for your next movie night and make your streaming experience more immersive.

(Image credit: Govee)

The lighting effects available are Wayfinding, Motunui and The Heart of the Island. Wayfinding is inspired by adventure, and is a combination of blue tones to represent the ocean and the sky. Motunui, the island where Moana lives, is a mixture of blues and greens, while The Heart of the Island is all about green and gold as inspired by the Heart of Te Fiti.

As mentioned, the Moana effects are available on all indoor lights in the Govee app. Personally, I think the Govee Ceiling Light is the best model to use these effects on as it completely fills your home with colour.

Another great option is the Govee TV Backlight collection which allows your lights to sync to your TV so it feels like you’re part of the action.