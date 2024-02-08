Dune: Part Two will look even better with new TV Backlight and features from Govee

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has collaborated with Warner Bros. for the second time with the launch of an upgraded TV Backlight to support the viewing experience of upcoming epic, Dune: Part Two. The new Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite with Dune-themed packaging will feature Dune-inspired color-matching and lighting effects. The Dune-themed lighting effects and UI are available now, but the TV Backlight 3 Lite will launch on March 1st in two different sizes. The product is available to those in the US only.

Govee, known for its affordable yet impressive smart lighting products, has announced the launch of an upgraded TV Backlight 3 Lite in partnership with Warner Bros. film Dune: Part Two, set to show in North America at the beginning of March.

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite with Dune-themed packaging will feature inspired colour-matching and lighting effects, providing users with an immersive viewing experience that transports viewers into the world of Dune. This isn't the first time the two companies have joined forces, with Govee releasing colour-matching features and light scene modes to match the viewing experience of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom back in December.

(Image credit: Govee / Warner Bros. )

The new Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite with Dune-themed packaging features upgraded Envisual colour-matching technology, optimised with a new chip, colour-matching capabilities and light strip quality, allowing for an elevated viewing experience for users. It is also matter-compatible and works with a wide range of smart ecosystems and hubs.

Govee has designed two new light modes to fit the Dune theme: Spice and Arrakis. The light scene modes will be supported by a range of Govee products, including the LED Strip Light M1, Neon Rope Lightsand Permanent Outdoor Lights. Additionally, the Govee Home App will introduce a new Dune-themed skin, providing users with a fresh and exciting interface.

The customised Dune-themed lighting effects and UI are available now, and users can easily experience them by connecting to the Govee Home App.

The Dune-themed Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite is set to launch on March 1st, available for purchase at $89.99 for sizes 55-65 inches and $109.99 for sizes 75-85 inches on Amazon and the Govee website.