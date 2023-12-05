Atlantis in your living room? Govee and Warner Bros. launch immersive Aquaman lighting experience

Govee, known for its effective yet affordable smart home lighting, has announced its newest partnership with Warner Bros. in anticipation of the upcoming release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Today, the brand released new light scene modes in collaboration with the film to bring users Aquaman themed lighting experiences at home once the film is available to stream. It's set to be released internationally from 20th December 2023, and in North America on December 22nd.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Govee has customised the colour-matching feature for its TV backlight products - the TV Backlight T2 and the TV Backlight 3 Lite. Once Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is available in the home, users can select the Aquaman lighting effects on Govee products to enhance their movie-watching experience with colours that match the on-screen content.

In addition to the themed colour-matching features, Govee has designed three new light modes to fit the Aquaman theme, allowing users to immerse themselves in the world of Atlantis. The lighting modes include:

Atlantis: Transform your home into Aquaman's underwater kingdom with curated shades of blue.

Aquaman: Inspired by the Super Hero's suit, this theme shines brightly in yellow and green.

Black Manta: Harness the piercing laser eyes of Aquaman's great foe with red and green lighting effects.

The Aquaman themed light scene modes will be supported by a range of Govee products, including the TV Backlight 3 Lite, TV Backlight T2, Christmas String Lights, Curtain Lights, Permanent Outdoor Lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. Additionally, the Govee Home App will introduce a new Aquaman themed skin, providing users with a fresh and exciting interface to navigate through.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' As the official smart lighting partner of the movie, we want to bring the magic of Atlantis to fans through our cutting-edge lighting and colour-matching technology for an immersive experience," says Eric WU, Govee CEO.

The customised Aquaman themed colour-matching feature, light scene modes and UI will be available on December 4th, and users can easily experience them by connecting to the Govee Home App. Fans can experience the colour-matching feature when the film becomes available for home viewing in 2024.