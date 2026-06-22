Govee collabs with House of the Dragon on three fantasy-inspired lighting scenes

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has announced its new collaboration with HBO’s House of the Dragon. Using Govee’s collection of TV Backlights, users can now try three House of the Dragon-inspired lighting scenes while they watch the new series.

Calling all House of the Dragon fans! Govee and HBO’s House of the Dragon have just collaborated on new fantasy-themed smart lighting scenes, so you can now watch the new series in a more colourful and immersive way.

This isn’t the first time Govee has collaborated with a movie or TV series. Designed to make your entertainment set-up more fun and customisable, Govee has previously teamed up with Warner Bros on Dune: Part Two lighting scenes, as well as Disney with Zootopia 2 lighting effects .

Its latest collaboration with House of the Dragon coincides with the third season of the popular TV series which debuted on June 21st 2026. Fans of the series can now use three House of the Dragon-themed light scenes while they watch the next season, and while using the Govee TV Backlight collection .

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The Govee TV Backlight range features the TV Backlight 3, the TV Backlight 3 Lite and the TV Backlight 3 Pro. All three smart lights use a camera colour matching system, featuring 4MP dual camera sensors, to respond to on-screen colours in real time and extend the colour and brightness to the wall behind your TV.

(Image credit: Govee)

To fully immerse you in the House of Dragon universe, Govee and HBO have co-designed three colourful light scenes that you can use while watching the new series. Available via the Govee app, the lighting scenes work best with the TV Backlight collection but they can also be used with other Govee lights as part of its smart home ecosystem.

The scenes available are Dracarys, Fire & Blood and Green Reign. Starting with my favourite, Dracarys is a combination of amber and ember colours which is designed to look like dragon’s fire. Fire & Blood is darker with shades of crimson and obsidian which is meant to represent Targaryen banners, and Green Reign is (unsurprisingly) green and gold.