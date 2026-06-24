Disney+ might have just announced the streaming debut of the year – you have to tune in

It's always fun when one of the biggest and best streaming services on the market makes a proper splash by adding a massive release, fresh from cinemas. That's absolutely the level of hype appropriate for the film that Disney+ just announced it'll be adding on 29 July, a day before it's even available to digitally rent or buy: The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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The sequel that we didn't even really realise people wanted came to cinemas earlier this year, and scored some pretty impressive box office numbers – scoring some $677 million dollars, according to some reports. That made it a huge success, which means it's even better news that Disney is adding it for free.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Crucially, I think most fans would agree, The Devil Wears Prada 2 managed to thread the needle by reuniting all of the most important members of the original cast. That means, of course, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, but also the all-important supporting members, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. They're all here and seem to be having the best time of their lives.

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Once again, the movie sees Hathaway playing Andy Sachs, and once again it opens with her coming to fictional magazine Runway with a new job. This time she's returning to the fold to be the new Features Editor, and she's looking to make a splash without (hopefully) annoying her old boss Miranda (Streep).