Prime Video's cult reboot could be something special based on this sparkling trailer

Prime Video is one of many out of the best streaming services right now to know that mining people's nostalgia is a great way to score hits, whether it's in the form of movies or shows. Remakes and reboots are in vogue in a big way, and have been for years, so it isn't the biggest surprise to see Elle, which takes on Legally Blonde and gives it an unexpected prequel series.

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The show takes a look at Elle before she ever went to law school, and a new full trailer opens with her living the high life as a queen bee in LA, celebrating her birthday with a lavish party that's unsurprisingly pink from top to bottom. What she doesn't realise is that her life's about to be upended by a move to rainy Seattle.

Elle - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We see parts of her arrival in this new, far less sunny city, as she struggles to adapt her bubblegum-coloured personality to a vibe that's far more laid-back and, for lack of a better word, cool. She'll face the classic question of whether she should pretend to be something she's not, in order to fit in with people that she doesn't even really know yet.

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The trailer gives us a glimmer of hope, though, by hinting at how she'll start to make friends and gain a positive reputation – investigations and campaigning. Hinting at her later talent for legal work, it looks like she'll slowly make her way into a group of students who are looking into some local scholastic controversies, and find her passion driving her to figure out what's going on and who's to blame.

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It all looks quite frankly idyllic, and with at least a couple of gags in the trailer that make it look like the writers have a good sense of what made the original movie so fun, it could be that this is a take on the character that's actually surprisingly faithful despite the passing of time.

Plus, in the form of Lexi Minetree the show has a young star who looks almost unbelievably similar to a young Reece Witherspoon – from certain angles I almost thought there was some CGI face-blending going on, which is a real boast for the casting director in this case. The series starts on 1 July, so strap in if you loved the movie some 25 years ago.

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