Last week Ferrari made its biggest announcement in years: its first electric car is the Ferrari Luce EV. But the general public reaction might be best summed up in a single word: yikes.

If people weren’t complaining about the very concept of an electric Ferrari, they were aghast at the design. And to be fair, the Luce EV wasn’t designed by Ferrari’s usual team – but one headed up by former head guff huffer at Apple, Jony Ive.

Given that the Luce EV costs £450,000 / $640,000, it’s fair to say it relies on that classic Ferrari desirability. It may not have enough of it though.

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Weirder still, I actually think this just-announced HP laptop may have more of that special tangy Ferrari sauce than the auto-maker's new electric car.

And that’s not actually as mad as it sounds, as this PC was made in collaboration with Ferrari Design Studio, not the chap that gave us the cute and colourful iMac from the late ’90s – much as we bloody love those things.