Aston Martin and Curv reveal new Valkyrie Hypercar racing sim

QUICK SUMMARY Aston Martin and Curv have revealed a new Valkyrie Hypercar racing simulator. Complete with carbon monocoque, Valkyrie-inspired steering wheel and custom paint job, the sim has a high-end computer, curved 49-in display and comes with Assetto Corsa pre-installed and ready to play,

With the 24 Hours of Le Mans just a few days away, Aston Martin and Curv Racing Simulator have revealed a new high-end sim rig modelled on the Valkyrie race car.

Marking the second year of Aston Martin competing in the Hypercar class with its duo of Valkyries, the AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition is a limited-edition racing simulator featuring a carbon fibre monocoque.

Available in #007 and #009 liveries inspired by the entry numbers of Aston’s endurance racers, the simulator is finished in Aston’s own Podium Green. There’s contrasting red or yellow accent colours, and a bespoke, customisable steering wheel just like that of the Valkyrie.

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(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Developed by Aston Martin’s high-performance test driver and three-time Le Mans class winner Darren Turner, the simulator mirrors the driving position of the Valkyrie. It features a curved, 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95C display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and support for HDR10+ gaming.

The computer features an Nvidia RTX 50 Series graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB of SSd storage and a custom-engineered chassis with enhancing cooling and airflow. Racing simulator Assetto Corsa is included, and of course the system is also compatible with other PC-based racing sim software.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Hand-built to order, the simulator also features a signature Aston Martin grille at the front, while the Valkyrie-inspired steering wheel is made from aluminium and carbon fibre, and features an integrated 5-inch display, magnetic paddle shifters with dual clutch paddles, silicone grips, and adjustable button and rotary dial lighting.

There’s also an electronically-adjustable sliding pedal box with 200mm of adjustment to help drivers of different heights get comfortable, plus embedded speakers and a Sennheiser headset for a more immersive experience.

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(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Turner said of the sim: “When we started developing the Hypercar Edition, the focus was on the driving position, steering feel and racing experience. Those details are what make a simulator believable. We wanted it to feel as close as possible to sitting in the Valkyrie Hypercar.”

Available to order now and limited to 24 examples, the AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition is priced at £58,750 plus taxes.