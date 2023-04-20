I tried Turtle Beach's Stealth Pro – these 3 features make it an ace gaming headset

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've had the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro for a couple of weeks now, acting as my go-to gaming headset when I don't want to bother anyone else in the house with excess noise during a play session.

As the company's best gaming headset 2023, its asking price might be a pinch for some prospective buyers. But with an abundance of features is this Turtle Beach headset worth shelling out on?

I've really loved using it, so here are my three favourite features about the Stealth Pro and why I think it's an ideal high-end choice if you're in the market for a new headset.

1. The battery is swappable

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Battery life is any gamer's main gripe, right? I get irked when my PS5's DualSense Edge 'pro controller' dips into the red after mere hours, as then I've got to plug it in again. The Stealth Pro brings a real simple solution though: its battery is swappable.

Better still you get two batteries included: one in the headset, the other in the transmitter. That means your second battery will always be charged up, as you'll need the transmitter to be running for a bunch of the features to function. I also think it's a savvy idea because you're less likely to misplace that spare battery too.

Each battery lasts for more than 12 hours a piece, so you get extensive play sessions. To swap them over it's super easy too: simply pull the headset's earcup plate off, which is attached using three magnetic points, pop the battery out, then switch them over. Job done. Infinite gaming accomplished.

2. Sound and ANC is ace

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I've used a whole bunch of gaming headsets over the years and, obviously, sound quality is a real consideration. A lot of the cheaper ones just can't compete with the very best headphones available on the market. And while I'm not saying the Stealth Pro better my Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, I'm still very impressed.

I also really like the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, which syncs with everything via Bluetooth and you can use to make quick adjustments to all manner of things. I went with the 'Bass Boost' EQ for getting some extra low-end, for example, and the Stealth Pro can deliver with plenty of wallop.

The active noise-cancelling (ANC) is also super, again adjustable using the synched app, so you can pick how much passthrough you want in order to hear the world around you. I went all-in, naturally, to submerge myself in-game, and the outside world becomes inconsequential. Lovely stuff.

3. Comfort is top notch

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Another thing when looking for the best gaming headset on the market is the comfort. I've worn a bunch of the best wireless earbuds over the years and the in-ear types just really aren't for me. I'm an over-ear man through and through. And when something's resting against your ears and head for many hours at a time they need to be super comfortable.

This is where Turtle Beach has got things really right with the Stealth Pro: the giant earcups which house the 50mm drivers are soft, spongey, don't get too hot with ongoing use, and there's no excess pressure. I've worn for hours and not felt even slightly fussed. It's less of a lightweight and 'floaty' experience compared to, say, the Sony Pulse Wireless 3D Headset, but the Turtle Beach is much louder overall – and I'd take that as preference.

But beyond just literal comfort, there's a certain comfort from ease of use too: the detachable microphone is so easy to add or remove, while the rotational dial around the earcup to quickly adjust volume reminds me of the excellent Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. It's a feature I really enjoy using, as it's so immediate to adapt.

Should I buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So there you have it: I think the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a stellar gaming headset that, sure, costs a bit of cash. But I totally think it's worth shelling out on if you're a dedicated gamer looking for the ultimate in comfort, quality and ease of use.

From the super-soft earcups, to the Bluetooth transmitter acting as a battery charger, to the great sound quality and active noise-cancelling, the Stealth Pro really hits that 'pro' nail on the head. One that's worth saving up the extra cash in your quest for the best.