Forget the Ninja Slushi – Salter debuted its very own slushie maker that's almost half the price

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched its Slushie Maker, a new 2.5-litre frozen drinks machine. Priced at £179.99, the Salter Slushie Maker can make slushies, frappes, milkshakes and frozen cocktails, perfect for summer hosting.

Watch out, Ninja – Salter has just launched its very own slushie machine which could give the ever-popular Ninja Slushi a run for its money. The new Salter Slushie Maker can make a whole fleet of frozen drinks, making it perfect for your summer hosting plans – and it’s almost half the price of the Ninja model.

At-home slushie makers are the latest appliance trend taking over the kitchen. As always, Ninja kicked things off with its Ninja Slushi which has since had extra large versions, extra colour options and more recently, the Ninja Slushi Twist which combines two slushie makers into one.

Since then, other brands have launched their own versions, including Cuisinart with its Frost Fusion machine , and even Lidl as it added the Silvercrest Slushy Maker to its stores for just £19.99. Now, Salter is joining the party with its very own Slushie Maker.

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The Salter Slushie Maker has a 2.5-litre capacity which can make slushies, frappes, milkshakes and even frozen cocktails. No ice is required as the Salter Slushie Maker uses a 200W built-in cooling system which freezes liquids directly when you add it to the main container at the top of the machine.

(Image credit: Salter)

The machine itself is relatively simple and compact, so it can sit comfortably on your kitchen counter. It has a self-serve pulldown handle at the front to dispense your frozen treats and a digital screen at the front where you can customise your drinks.

The Salter Slushie Maker has five pre-set programmes to choose from, and you can adjust the texture and temperature of each option. It’s extremely simple to use, and it has a rinse mode which makes it easy to clean.

My favourite feature is the Night Mode which is also known as the 12-hour Stay Cold function. If you have any leftover mix in the main container, the Salter Slushie Maker can keep your drinks frozen for up to 12 hours. It maintains a chilled temperature of between 3°C and 7°C so you can leave it overnight or just for a few hours before returning to enjoy it again.

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The Salter Slushie Maker is available to buy for £179.99 at Salter . Compared to the Ninja Slushi which costs £299.99, the Salter Slushie Maker is over £100 cheaper, and as of writing, it’s discounted to £164.99.