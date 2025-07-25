Lidl takes on Ninja with its own slushie machine – and it’s only £20!

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl is selling the Silvercrest Slushy Maker in stores for just £19.99 for Lidl Plus members. Rivalling the likes of Ninja and Cuisinart, the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker crushes and mixes ice to make delicious frozen drinks.

Forget Ninja – Lidl has just added the Silvercrest Slushy Maker to its stores. For just £24.99 – or £19.99 if you’re a Lidl Plus member – the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker is a 2-in-1 frozen drinks machine that can make crushed iced, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks – but you’ll want to be quick, as it’s likely to sell out fast.

The middle aisle in Lidl is the place to be this summer, as the supermarket chain has been taking on many big name brands recently. For example, Lidl has been launching tons of barbecue accessories, and its Big Green Egg-inspired ceramic barbecue sold out in just a week, offering a more affordable way to grill.

Now, it seems Ninja is in the ‘firing line’, as Lidl has added its own slushie and frozen drinks maker to its stores. With a similar concept to the Ninja SLUSHi and Cuisinart’s new Frost Fusion , the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker is a simple yet effective frozen drinks machine that could be all you need to stay cool and hydrated in this summer’s ongoing heatwaves.

The Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker looks more like a drip coffee maker than a slushie machine. It’s quite small and uses only 30W power, so you can probably expect to make one or two slushies at a time with its 1.1-litre blending capacity.

(Image credit: Lidl)

But while it’s small, the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker promises to be mighty with its stainless steel blades that can cut and crush ice. It can make fine or coarse ice, and as a 2-in-1 device, it can both crush and mix drinks, including slushies, shaved ice, frozen cocktails or mocktails, and more.

Is the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker more advanced than the offerings from Ninja and Cuisinart? Simply put, no, but if you want something affordable that can easily make delicious frozen drinks, then the Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker is well worth it – and it won’t set you back much, either.

The Lidl Silvercrest Slushy Maker is available in Lidl stores for £24.99 or £19.99 if you’re a Lidl Plus member.