Ninja quietly announces Pro edition of its Luxe Café coffee machine – it’s all about espresso

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has quietly dropped an upgraded version of its Luxe Café coffee machine on its website. The Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK has the same features as the original, but more espresso options, and a new frothing system and tamper. The Ninja Luxe Café Pro is priced at £699.99 / $699.99 but is currently only available in the US.

Surprise, surprise: Ninja has quietly announced a new Pro version of its popular Luxe Café bean-to-cup coffee machine . The new Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK is almost identical to its predecessor, but it has more espresso styles and new frother and tamper systems – but UK customers will have to wait a while until they can buy it.

Ninja launched its first ever coffee machine in late 2024, and considering it was the brand’s first product of its kind, the Luxe Café was met with high praise. T3’s Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot rated it highly in her Ninja Luxe Café review , and found it to be versatile, easy-to-use and great value for money.

So, when I heard that Ninja was releasing a Pro edition of its coffee machine, I was excited to see what features it would be adding or improving. Despite hitting the Ninja website with little fanfare – Ninja has quietly announced many products this year, including a new Creami machine with soft serve and its latest Artisan pizza oven – the Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK looks to be an espresso-lovers dream.

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK has almost all the same features and design of the original, but it has three main changes: more espresso options, an advanced milk frother and a built-in tamper.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Starting with espresso, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK has 13 espresso styles – 10 more than the original – including espresso, ristretto, lungo, Americano and cold pressed. Each espresso option comes in single, double or quad sizes.

Rather than an Automated Dual Froth System that the Luxe Café has, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK now has an Advanced Dual Froth System. It offers five froth presets which essentially just adds an option for Extra-Thick Froth which the original didn’t come with. The frothing system is extremely impressive as it can be tailored to whatever milk you like, including dairy and plant-based milks.

The main design change that the Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK has is a built-in assisted tamper. Once the beans have been ground, the tamper can be pushed down to deliver the right weight and pressure to tamp the coffee.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we have yet to try the Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK, it looks pretty impressive and seems to expand upon the positives of the Luxe Café. The espresso options are a great upgrade, but as you’d expect with new Pro features, the coffee machine comes with a new Pro price.

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro ES701UK is listed as out of stock, so while it’s on the Ninja website , you can’t buy it just yet. But pricing has been revealed, and the Ninja Luxe Café Pro will cost £699.99 when it’s available, and it can be bought by US customers for $699.99.