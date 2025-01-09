Ninja quietly announces its latest ice cream machine that makes soft serve – I want it now

QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has quietly announced a new ice cream machine. The Ninja Swirl has a similar design to the iconic Ninja Creami, but it specialises in soft-serve ice cream.
There’s no launch date or pricing available yet, and it’s currently only on the Ninja US website.
It’s probably not the right time of year to be talking about ice cream, but Ninja has just quietly announced a new ice cream machine, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. Building off the success of its Tik Tok favourite Ninja Creami, the Ninja Swirl is the brand’s latest soft serve ice cream machine – but it’s being kept pretty ‘hush hush’ for now.
Last year, the Ninja Creami became one of the best loved appliance launches, and for good reason. Rather than spending hours churning ice cream, the Ninja Creami whips up ice cream, sorbet, frozen yoghurt, and more in a matter of minutes, so it quickly became a must-have for summer 2024.
But now Ninja has this year’s summer in mind with the new Ninja Swirl Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. While we don’t have a huge amount of information on it yet, the Ninja Swirl specialises in soft serve ice cream like the UK’s favourite Mr Whippy, but it can also make classic scooped desserts as well.
The Ninja Swirl has a similar design to the Ninja Creami, in that it still uses dessert tubs, outer bowls and lids to make and store the ice cream. It also has a similar control panel where you can customise the type of ice cream, flavours, ingredients and toppings.
@karlabruzon ♬ som original - 𝓐𝔂𝓻𝓪 🐈⬛
Where it differs is that the Ninja Swirl is bigger and has the main ice cream dispenser on the side for soft serve. So, rather than churning it in the dessert tubs, it looks like the Ninja Swirl will properly swirl soft serve directly into a cone or bowl. While there’s not much information about the Ninja Swirl, there are a few videos on TikTok – like this one from user @karlabruzon – that show it in action.
As of writing, there’s a sign-up page on the Ninja US website where if you enter your email, you’ll be the first to find out about the Ninja Swirl when it goes live. There isn’t any news about it on the Ninja UK website yet, although Ninja does tend to launch products in the US before the UK. I’m predicting that the Ninja Swirl could arrive before summer 2025 so fingers crossed!
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
