Lidl takes on Big Green Egg with its own ceramic barbecue dupe

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has launched the Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue, taking inspiration from Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe. The new barbecue grill looks the part, and costs just £79.99.

Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe are considered two of the best barbecue brands on the market, mainly due to their egg-shaped, ceramic coated grills. Now, an unlikely competitor has emerged with its own similarly styled barbecue, and it might be the last brand you could ever expect – Lidl!

The middle aisle of Lidl has been killing it recently, especially as summer and barbecue season is upon us. Part of its Grillmeister collection , Lidl has debuted many barbecue, griddle and pizza oven accessories, and it’s just launched its very own ceramic barbecue grill, inspired by Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe.

Taking inspiration from these BBQ greats, the Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue is offering the iconic egg-shaped design at an affordable price. The compact barbecue weighs just 23kg and measures 43cm x 56.5cm x 49cm, so it takes up hardly any room in your garden but still offers an impressive cooking performance.

The Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue comes in black, and is made from high quality ceramic with a strong lid and a bamboo handle. It can be used to smoke, grill, sear and bake with the interior stainless steel fire bowl that offers high temperatures and optimal heat retention for the best cooking results.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Included in the Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue package is a cast iron charcoal grate and a stainless steel grill grate. It also has an integrated thermometer with marked cooking levels and a degree scale for pinpoint accuracy. The barbecue can reach up to 450-degrees and its ceramic construction keeps the heat contained and even while in action.

But it’s the price of the Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue that you’ll be surprised by. Available in Lidl stores , the Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue costs just £79.99. Compared to bigger barbecue brands, this might be the most affordable grill on offer today, and is certainly cheaper than the two barbecue brands it’s inspired by.

I’ve tested barbecues on T3 for a few years now, and like the idea of Lidl making barbecue essentials more affordable. If you’re on a tight budget, the Lidl Grillmeister Ceramic Barbecue seems to fit the bill, but you can’t beat the real deal in terms of quality and durability – see our Big Green Egg vs Kamado Joe comparison for more details.