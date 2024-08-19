Big Green Egg vs Kamado Joe: the ultimate Kamado ceramic grill showdown

When it comes to choosing the very best barbecue for your patio or garden, there’s no beating a Japanese-style, ceramic-lined Kamado. Although there is a bewildering choice of models to choose from, most charcoal barbecue enthusiasts will agree that there are two premium brands that stand head and shoulders above the rest: Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe.

Both companies have developed a reputation for delivering versatility, durability and exceptional performance, whether it’s smoking a brisket or a Moroccan lamb, grilling standard fare like chicken wings, drum sticks, burgers and sausages, or searing a steak at 400˚C. But which one is the right grill-cum-smoker for you?

Let's dive into our comprehensive comparison between these two titans in the world of ceramic grilling and see which one comes out on top.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: what is a Kamado?

Kamado Joe Jr on the patio (Image credit: Future)

The Kamado has its origins in Japan and is a highly versatile type of egg-shaped charcoal grill that uses high-heat, clay-based ceramic linings for exceptional heat retention that perfectly promotes the four main disciplines of barbecuing: low-and-slow smoking, direct grilling, indirect grilling and high-heat searing. Once you’ve grasped the relatively easy knack of ventilation and temperature control, a Kamado may turn out to be the last BBQ you’ll ever buy.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: brand history

Ostensibly popularised by US soldiers during WW2, the Kamado (or Mushikamado to give it its correct term) first came to the attention of Big Green Egg founder Ed Fisher in 1974 and its mostly thanks to Fisher that we now have so many different brands on the market, from Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe to CharGriller, Primo and FireHawk.

By contrast, Kamado Joe came to the table much later in 2009, but some extra innovation, slightly lower pricing, added extras and a striking red livery helped propel the brand to where it is today.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: prices and availability

Big Green Eggs tend to cost a lot more than Kamado Joes. If you take the similarly sized BGE MiniMax and Kamado Joe Jr as examples, the MiniMax retails in the UK at considerable £820 while the Kamado Joe Jr costs a third of the price at £499.

However the pricing becomes more comparable the higher up the range you go, though even here Kamado Joe usually includes more accessories than Big Green Egg and this can make the BGE system a significantly more expensive purchase in the long run.

If you live in the UK and fancy starting small, consider the aforementioned Big Green Egg MiniMax which retails at £820 and is available from Big Green Egg, ProSmoke, The BBQ Shop or John Lewis & Partners. If living Stateside, head to Big Green Egg where it's selling for $699.95. Alternatively try Ace Hardware and Outdoor Home.

If a Kamado Joe is more down your garden path, consider the Joe Jr which is a brilliant introductory model to ceramic grilling and smoking. In the UK, head straight for Kamado Joe International where you can snap one up for £499. Other retailers include Amazon (£472), Appliance Centre (a steal at £415) and Robert Dyas (£499.99). Americans can grab this cracking grill direct from Kamado Joe ($499) or Amazon (just $394).

Big Green Egg MiniMax (Image credit: Future)

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: brand reputation

Big Green Egg arguably has the bigger reputation when it comes to brand prestige. After all, the US company’s products appear to be the most ubiquitous of Kamado brands among the professional chef fraternity (a la Master Chef) and restaurateurs with flame-grilled foods on the menu. And all this presumably comes down to BGE’s long history, the great build quality of its products, some expert marketing and, above all, the unmistakable British racing green livery used on most of its products.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: aesthetics



(Image credit: Future)

This is where it all becomes rather subjective. I personally much prefer the glossy deep red livery of the Kamado Joe range over Big Green Egg’s subdued and, dare I say, slightly dull and almost matt-like British racing green. The KJ just shouts ‘buy me’. Not only that, but I also prefer Kamado Joe’s pitted finish. Where the Big Green Egg’s surface texture looks like someone used an index finger to poke a thousand pits into the surface, the Kamado Joe’s is more akin to someone using an artistic finger to imprint lots of little indented swirls, a la Van Gogh. This effect not only looks more striking in the flesh but in photographs, too.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: fit and finish



(Image credit: Future)

It’s difficult to judge a winner here when it comes to build quality but, according to most opinionated online ‘pros’, the Big Green Egg just pips Kamado Joe to the post for ultimate quality.

Taking the similarly sized Big Green Egg MiniMax and Kamado Joe Jr for comparison, I do notice that the MiniMax has an acacia handle and a better designed dual-action lower vent with mesh covering to stop hot ashes from falling out. But then again, the Joe Jr has a much better daisy wheel top vent that allows for slightly more accurate temperature control. Also, the Kamado Joe Jr’s included cast iron stand leaves a substantial 13cm of space between the bottom of the product and the floor while the MiniMax’s stand leaves just a few centimetres. Given the amount of radiant heat the bottom of these grills can produce, it could be an issue if placing the MiniMax on a wooden table.

Where the Big Green Egg may perhaps come out on top is the quality of its ceramics. I can’t find anything online about Kamado Joe’s ceramics being even remotely substandard but I do know that Big Green Egg advertises their ceramics as being NASA developed, and that means they should be good enough to protect a space rocket on re-entry. But is BGE’s ceramic lining that much better than Kamado Joe? I doubt it.

Other than the above observations, both brands’ products are built to the very highest standards with laudable fit and finish across the board. Choose either of these brands and you’ll be among the happiest of barbecue-rs in barbecue land.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: user experience

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to barbecues, I admit to being an outrageous gear junkie. I simply love a well-built grill made from the best materials that will last many years. I’m also keen on a lot of the new smart BBQ tech that has started to infiltrate the home grilling arena – pellet grills, smart gas grills, gravity-fed charcoal grills, indeed anything with a plug on.

Yet, while smart grills do indeed take a lot of the hassle out of barbecuing and are a genuine aid for novices, there’s still nothing quite like a simple charcoal set up that involves a bit of hands on. And in this regard, I can’t remember having a more enjoyable barbecuing experience than during my recent session on a Kamado Joe Jr, which I intend to review very soon.

Aside from not being able to take my eyes off the Joe Jr's appealing beauty, the simple act of lighting the charcoal, waiting 40 minutes for it to heat up and then finding the sweet spot with the upper and lower vents made for one of the most fulfilling outdoor cooking experiences in my many years of grilling. I love the solid weightiness of the ceramic-coated lid and the way it sits so perfectly flush with the bottom half. I also love the accuracy of the temperature dial. But above all, I love the simple pleasure of grilling, searing and smoking on a product that I can see lasting for decades if looked after.

Whichever brand you decide to choose, you can be sure that you will appreciate every minute of ownership and probably start hosting more barbecues than ever before.

Big Green Egg vs. Kamado Joe: verdict

It’s difficult to reach an ultimate verdict between these two sterling contenders but when it comes to home use, the Kamado Joe just pips Big Green Egg to the post by dint of its generally lower pricing. Both brands are well up there in the premium category and that means their products should theoretically last for well past a decade if looked after and kept under a cover.

However, like cars, phones and indeed any modern product, there’s no getting away from the fact that colour plays a massive role in our purchase decisions. In this regard, the luscious red colour and Van Gogh-like texture of the Kamado Joe just swings it.