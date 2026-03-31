Disney+ in April 2026: The 5 must-watch new additions this month

Far from Netflix and Amazon Prime being the only streaming services worthy of your attention, Disney+ has a batch of newness to entertain you this month. So just what's coming in April?

Typical of the streamer, there's a host of shows that will suit different audiences. From gritty drama premieres, to ongoing Marvel output, and a Star Wars animation that will suit teenagers' eyes during this Easter holiday.

Here's a rundown of the top 5 coming to Disney+ this April, with their respective streaming dates clearly marked – as some you'll have to wait a little time before they're available.

Dear Killer Nannies

Dear Killer Nannies | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

All episodes streaming from 1 April

Don't let the title confound you, this isn't some cult horror about aged ladies on a murder spree. Far from it: Dear Killer Nannies is based on Pablo Escobar's memoirs, following his son.

The connection is that his son was raised by so-called 'nannies', who were actually Escobar's killers-for-hire. Not that his son will have known this.

The show is a child's eyes take on the drug baron's well-known story, giving a fresh perspective. Escobar is played by the superb John Leguizamo, which is reason enough to watch.

Dear Killer Nannies comprises eight episodes, with the whole lot ready to binge from 1 April, so there's no time to lose!

Secrets of the Bees

Secrets of the Bees | Official Trailer | Narrated by Bertie Gregory | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from 1 April

It might sound like a new Dr Who series, but this National Geographic two-parter is a deep dive into the world of honeybees, beautifully shot and perfect for the whole family.

Executive Producer James Cameron is part of the project, putting big Hollywood weight behind this documentary, which stars Bertie Gregory as the expert who gets up close with nature's little wonders.

It's not just mindful shots on display, though, with an exploration of bees' intelligence a key part of this educational journey. You're sure to learn something new. And you needn't wait: as it's streaming from the beginning of the month.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 | NEW TRAILER | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

New episodes Wednesdays (8, 15, 22, 29 April)

When one of the best Marvel shows, Daredevil – remember when they all ran on Netflix? – came back to Disney+ as a revised and bigger-than-ever Born Again, fans were excited.

And for good reason: the first season of the new show landed a mega 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing its support from media, in addition to audiences lapping it up. And now it's returned for season two.

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock, our blind man and (unbeknownst to many) titular superhero, Daredevil. His ongoing feud with Fisk continues to deepen, as the show explores their past identities in greater detail.

This one's a weekly airing, with the first episode having shown on 25 March already, so it'll run through to mid-May before wrapping up – hopefully for a third season announcement?

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord | Official Trailer | Streaming April 6 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Two new episodes weekly (6, 13, 20, 27 April)

This Lucasfilm animated spin-off from the Star Wars universe is a 10-part miniseries, with two episodes per week releasing through until its 4 May finale.

Its a distinctive animation style that, while cartoony in its depiction, is a 'PG-13' rating (think Parental Guidance, UK audiences), that might not suit the very youngest viewers – but teens on their Easter holidays ought to be in for a hoot.

Set a year after Clone Wars, the former Sith lord, Darth Maul, rebuilds his army, whilst seeking a key apprentice to appoint as a trusted ally. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord doesn't have any reviews just yet, but it certainly looks like one to watch.

Perfect Crown

Perfect Crown | 1st Teaser Trailer | Disney+ Singapore - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from 10 April

This South Korean rom-com series airs twice weekly – on Fridays and Saturdays – through its 12-part run.

It stars Byeon Woo-seok – world-renowned as a model and actor – as Prince I-an, who marries the daughter whose family leads a major corporation.

If that all sounds a bit serious, then watch the trailer above, which might have you thinking 'Bridgerton goes South Korean with a bit of Devil Wears Prada'. A medley that everyone ought to have in their lives, surely?